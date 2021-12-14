Despite multiple reviews, Robin Vos says 'we'll never know' how much voter fraud occurred

With the GOP-ordered probe into Wisconsin's 2020 election now carrying over into next year, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday continued to question whether widespread voter fraud occurred in the state last year despite such claims having been repeatedly debunked.

During a 15-minute interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Vos, R-Rochester, also spoke to his hopes of restricting the bipartisan state elections commission to follow only what state statute allows or go through the GOP-controlled Legislature, and downplayed concerns that several people working on former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation have partisan leanings or ties to former President Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden won the Electoral College ... that is a fact," Vos said, but added later: "Do I believe that there was enough fraud to have caused a different outcome? We'll never know, because we have no idea.

"We'll have no idea how many people broke the law," Vos said. "So there are a lot of things we will never know the answer to, but the whole point is that we need to make sure that in 2022 we do get those answers and we know that whoever wins in 2022 does so fair and square so we don't have this constant two-year argument saying that the other side cheated."

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden's margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.

Vos has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds to Gableman's review, which has largely focused on private election grants from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that Republicans say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

“I'm OK with spending all the money to make sure if Joe Biden was legitimately elected, we guarantee through an investigative process that yes, everything was fine and nothing really went wrong," Vos said. "Do I think that will happen? Probably not, but we won't know until we finish the investigation.”

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Kaul responds

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul blasted Gableman's investigation as "an effort to appease Donald Trump," who has continued to make baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did make recommendations on how elections can be improved. The commission earlier this month took the first steps for administrative rules on a number of issues raised in the Audit Bureau report, including rules for ballot drop boxes and what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.

“Of all of the groups that have reviewed this, the Justice Gableman review is far and away the least credible review being conducted, so we won't be able to rely on what comes of it," Kaul said in an interview Tuesday. "The state is just wasting money right now on this investigation.”

As part of his investigation, Gableman has hired Andrew Kloster, a former member of the Trump administration, and Ron Heuer, the president of the Wisconsin Voter Alliance, which last year filed a lawsuit asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss Wisconsin's presidential election results and replace the will of voters with electors appointed by the state's Republican-controlled Legislature.

'Skeptics' welcome

Asked if such hires jeopardize the legitimacy of Gableman's review, Vos said he wants people who are questioning the election to be a part of the effort.

"So the idea is do you only hire skeptics to be able to investigate something or do you only hire people who already believe what the truth is?" Vos said. "So how do you ever find a true inquiry if you start out believing that everything was fine? You usually don't, you want a skeptic, which is what I think some of those people are.”

State Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics and a former county elections clerk, on Monday called on Gableman to wrap up his investigation, which Bernier said only exacerbates threats against state and local election officials.

Vos said earlier this year the investigation, which was originally planned to be finished by the end of October, would almost certainly carry over into next year, costing more than the $680,000 it was supposed to cost through the end of this year.

On Tuesday, Vos said he hoped the investigation is completed "sometime soon," adding that the review has been slowed by court battles.

“The ones who are dragging it out are not the Republicans. The ones who are dragging it out are the Democrats who are throwing up every roadblock they can find," Vos said.

Restraining order

Earlier this year, Kaul requested a restraining order against Gableman's subpoena seeking a meeting with Wolfe. A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 23 on the matter. A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge has scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 on Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or face jail time.

Kaul said Gableman, who earlier this year said he didn't understand how elections worked, is to blame for the prolonged review because of the nature of the probe and his ongoing efforts to seek private meetings with election officials.

“The reason this has been delayed is because of the bumbling nature of the investigation," Kaul said.

As the 2022 midterm elections near, Vos said he does not support a proposal by Bernier to add a seventh, nonpartisan seat to the six-member elections commission to eliminate 3-3 split votes, which increased last year and blocked clear guidance to local election officials trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The idea that you can find this mythical, unicorn nonpartisan person, is specious at best," Vos said. "It is impossible.”

Instead, Vos said he wants to see standardized election laws in the state on matters such as the number of ballot drop boxes allowed or early voting hours.

Evers' vetoes

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed several GOP-authored bills that would have made significant changes to Wisconsin elections, such as requiring most people who are "indefinitely confined" — unable to get to the polls by themselves — to provide a photo ID to vote. The legislation would also have required all people who vote absentee to present a photo ID every time they vote, not just the first time.

“So that's a big challenge that we have, which is why we want to convince the public we're doing this investigation to expose what occurred," Vos said. "We might ultimately have to do a constitutional amendment to get around Gov. Evers, but that is not the goal.”

Gableman said last month he planned to look into the Wisconsin Elections Commission's decision last year to waive the state's requirement to send special voting deputies to nursing homes. The commission voted in March 2020 to tell clerks they need not send poll workers into nursing homes to assist with absentee voting after many were turned away due to the pandemic.

Republican Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling earlier this year called for the five members of the commission — two Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees — to be charged with crimes for waiving the state's special voting deputy requirement. Several Republican lawmakers have made similar demands, as well as calls for commission administrator Meagan Wolfe to step down.

Kaul said credible allegations of voter fraud should be investigated and, if the evidence supports it, local individuals who committed fraud should be prosecuted. However, he pushed back against calls to oust members of the commission and Gableman's efforts to jail local election officials who do not meet with him.

“These are political prosecutions we're talking about and in the United States we don't have political imprisonment," Kaul said. "So this is deeply inconsistent with the system of government we have, and it's an attack on our democracy and on our election administrators at a time when they have been subjected to numerous baseless attacks.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

