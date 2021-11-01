Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

For more than a year, conservatives have sought to block the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin, or the private money used to purchase them. But the boxes appear to have been a popular place for voters of all political stripes to deposit their absentee ballots during the pandemic, according to a report released last month by the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

Municipal clerks looked to the freestanding, mailbox-like structures at a time in 2020 when there still wasn’t a vaccine for COVID-19 and public health officials were warning against large gatherings, like at polling places. The boxes were also embraced by many as a safer alternative to dropping their absentee ballots in the mail, given the enormous volume of ballots being sent and fears of cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service then much in the news.

But conservatives raised questions about the boxes’ security and whether they were allowed under state law — concerns liberals labeled as efforts to suppress the vote, especially in left-leaning areas that were using money from a tech-funded nonprofit to purchase them.

In its review of elections administration, released Oct. 22, the Audit Bureau noted that state law neither permits nor prohibits drop boxes and said that, if the state Elections Commission feels they are appropriate it should create administrative rules governing their use.

It also said 11 states use the boxes and that, based on results from the nearly half of the 1,835 municipal clerks in Wisconsin who responded to an agency survey, the boxes had appeared in all corners of the state prior to the November 2020 election.

Nearly 29% of respondents, or 245 clerks, said they had used the boxes, according to the LAB. According to a map the agency created, from 24 to 54 municipalities in each of seven regions of the state used them, including in the northeast and northwest parts of the state where former President Donald Trump won the vast majority of counties.

In all, the boxes were in use in at least 43 cities, 46 villages and 156 towns, according to the Audit Bureau.

“The widespread use of drop boxes throughout the state was not surprising,” said Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, which has been allowed to intervene in a lawsuit filed in June challenging the drop boxes. “Even beyond the pandemic, drop boxes should continue to be used. They are an efficient and effective way for people to vote without having to take time off of work on Election Day to go to the polls.”

The June lawsuit, filed in Waukesha County on behalf of two residents by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, challenges the Elections Commission’s guidance to clerks last year that drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent. It was filed three days after the state Supreme Court in a 4-3 ruling turned back a separate attempt by a major Republican donor to ban the boxes.

WILL’s president and general counsel, Rick Esenberg, said his firm does not object to drop boxes, per se, but disagrees that state law is silent on their legality. Because the statutes do not specifically allow them, he asserted, “They are prohibited.” WILL has asked the court for a declaratory judgment that state law only allows absentee ballots to be cast via the mail or by delivering them in person to a clerk.

Esenberg said that without consistent procedures in place to ensure that the boxes are monitored and emptied systematically, there is no way to know how secure they are. And while he believes the boxes helped boost turnout in Democratic areas he said his firm would be against their use under current law even if they could be shown to have helped Republicans.

“Our lawsuit has nothing to do with where the drop boxes were,” he said.

In Madison, where the city has installed 14 of the boxes throughout the city, officials have described the practice as convenient and secure. Locked until ballots are mailed out, the boxes are emptied regularly by two election officials who secure the ballots in a bag with a tamper-evident seal, whose number is recorded on a chain-of-custody form.

By signing the form, officials swear not to “willfully or negligently fail to deliver ... destroy or conceal the ballots.”

In addition to Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Disability Rights Wisconsin and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin have been granted intervenor status in the WILL case, which will next be before a judge on Dec. 16 for a motion hearing.

In September of last year, the conservative group Wisconsin Voters Alliance filed a federal lawsuit seeking to bar Wisconsin’s five largest cities from using grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help run elections during the pandemic. A judge denied the group’s request for a temporary restraining order a few weeks later, and grants from the group were used in more than 200 Wisconsin municipalities to purchase a variety of election-related equipment, including drop boxes.

