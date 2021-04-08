DHS confirms Wisconsin to lose out on more than $50M in monthly federal food aid starting in May

However, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling last Wednesday effectively ends that order and throws the funds once again into jeopardy.

“Now we’re faced with another set of circumstances where we have to figure out how to do an emergency order that would be satisfactory to both the governor’s office and the Republican Party,” Tussler said. “That’s really the rub.”

Tussler said FoodShare dollars included in the CARES Act are expected to be available to states through the end of 2021. She said Wisconsin could take a path similar to Michigan and have the Department of Health Services issue an order recommending or suggesting measures like mask-wearing that is unenforceable — that could exist for the sole purpose of collecting federal funds.

She added that state lawmakers are “overcomplicating” things by making the entire scenario political.

“It’s ignorant to turn down $50 million worth of federal juice over whether or not you like or don’t like the way another guy votes,” she said. “We don’t have to keep having this ongoing fight.”