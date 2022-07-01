DHS: Wisconsin's first case of monkeypox identified in Dane County

A Dane County resident has been infected with monkeypox, the first known case in Wisconsin as cases continue to rise nationwide, the state Department of Health Services reported Friday.

DHS officials said in a statement the adult individual is currently isolating and the overall risk to the general public remains low. There have been about 400 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the U.S. as of Thursday. No deaths have been reported in the country.

“We have an opportunity to prevent it from spreading widely, but we’re only going to do it if people think to test for it,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard told reporters Friday. “It’s not a trivial virus, people have died from monkeypox, you don’t want it, for sure, but it’s not something that should cause undue alarm for the general public.”

Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, though more serious illness — including a rash and lesions on the face and body — can develop in some individuals. Westergaard said monkeypox vaccines are available to doctors and clinicians through the federal government.

The disease is transmitted through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact and contact with items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox.

Westergaard said one potential reason for the rising number of cases of monkeypox in the U.S. may be related to lowering levels of overall immunity in the general population to smallpox, a disease quite similar to monkeypox.

“Prior generations were vaccinated for smallpox. Since we eradicated smallpox and since we no longer give smallpox vaccines to the general population, the number of people who are susceptible to monkeypox has increased dramatically,” Westergaard said. “The conditions were right for this virus, which is endemic in animals, rodents, to jump over and in the right environment it can cause a cluster or a network and what we’re seeing now is transmission aided by international travel among other things.”

The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.

Last month, cases began emerging in Europe and the United States. Many — but not all — of those who contracted the virus had traveled internationally. Most were men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that anyone can get monkeypox.

“It’s an important conversation because we want people to know who is at risk and that information is important to share but we also want to make sure that people understand this is not a disease that affects only people who identify as LGTBQ, anyone can get it, and it’s important when we communicate about it to avoid language that can shame or marginalize,” Westergaard said.

To prevent spread of the disease, DHS officials encourage residents to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people showing a rash or skin sores and activities or gatherings where close contact is likely in areas with known monkeypox spread.

Individuals exposed to the virus should contact their health care provider, monitor their health for symptoms and avoid contact with others until they receive treatment.

“We can prevent and treat people with monkeypox infection and we can potentially prevent it from spreading and taking hold so it becomes an endemic virus, but we’re only going to do that if we catch as many cases as we can,” Westergaard said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

