DHS: Wisconsin's first case of monkeypox identified in Dane County

A Dane County resident has been infected with monkeypox, the first known case in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported Friday.

DHS officials said in a statement the individual is currently isolating and risk to the general public remains low. There have been just shy of 400 confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases in the U.S. as of Thursday.

“The number of monkeypox cases continues to rise in the U.S., so it is not a surprise that monkeypox has now been detected in Wisconsin,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said in a statement. “While it’s likely that additional cases will be found among Wisconsinites, we are relieved that this disease does not spread easily from person to person."

"We’d like for all clinicians to remain alert to patients with compatible rashes and encourage them to test for monkeypox," Westergaard added. "We want the public to know that the risk of widespread transmission remains low.”

Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, though more serious illness — including a rash and lesions on the face and body — can develop in some individuals.

The disease is transmitted through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact and contact with items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox, DHS officials said.

The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.

To prevent spread of the disease, DHS officials encourage residents to avoid skin-to-skin contact with people showing a rash or skin sores and activities or gatherings where close contact is likely in areas with known monkeypox spread. Individuals exposed to the virus should contact their health care provider, monitor their health for symptoms and avoid contact with others until they receive treatment.

This story will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

