Differences over masks highlight divide over COVID-19 measures in Wisconsin Legislature

When the state Assembly convened Thursday for the first time in roughly nine months to take up a likely doomed COVID-19 relief package, the partisan divide over the approach to the pandemic was as plain as the masks on — or off — lawmakers’ faces.

Most of the Democratic lawmakers, all of whom wore masks and several with face shields, attended the session from the lobby or Assembly gallery. Many Republican lawmakers also wore masks, but most removed them when speaking.

The stark contrast between both parties on not only COVID-19 legislation but also their approaches to public health guidelines raises the question of how the Legislature plans to govern amid the ongoing pandemic, which has killed more than 5,000 Wisconsinites.

On Tuesday, the Assembly’s health committee held a hearing on a GOP-authored COVID-19 bill. Only one Democratic committee member, Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, who was allowed to participate in the public hearing by phone because of his physical disability, participated in the hearing. All the others watched online from their offices and attended a later session to vote against the bill.