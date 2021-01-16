Digital divide: Health, education, prosperity depend on high-speed internet

As broadband becomes more essential for education, the gateway to higher earnings, the report warns the poverty trap is deepening.

“If we can’t get good broadband in certain parts of the country, they’re going to be left behind,” Stark said.

Kids off the grid

Spring Green Elementary teacher Kathy Rossing saw the divide first-hand last spring when students were sent home during the first wave of the pandemic.

Many of her second grade students lived in rural areas where the only option for internet service is satellite, which can be unreliable and expensive.

“There were some kids that just went off the grid. You didn’t hear from them,” Rossing said. “You reach out as much as you can, but we’re kind of stuck with what to do.”

The River Valley School District bought 110 cellular hot-spots to give families with no service, but Rossing said even that was often inadequate, especially in households with multiple children.