Director Steven Spielberg among those to donate $20,000 to Tony Evers' reelection campaign

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' reelection campaign received a $20,000 donation from renown director Steven Spielberg, known for blockbuster films like Jaws and Jurassic Park.

Evers raised $10.1 million in the first half of 2022 and more than $20 million since the start of 2021 as he heads to a high-stakes Nov. 8 election where he will face the winner of the Aug. 9 GOP primary. Republicans running include Tim Michels, millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Michels reported spending more than $7.9 million of his own funds on his gubernatorial campaign since entering the race in late-April, according to campaign finance reports filed last Friday. Michels raised about $60,000 in individual donations. All told, Michels spent close to $6.2 million on television ads and more than $712,000 on online advertising.

Kleefisch raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of the year and about $7 million total since entering the race back in September.

Other Republicans in the race include state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who reported raising about $172,000 in the first six months of 2022, and Adam Fischer, who raised about $8,700 so far this year.

Painter Kate Capshaw, Spielberg's wife, also donated $20,000 to Evers campaign, according to a breakdown of Evers' biggest donors posted by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, an organization that tracks campaign spending. All told, 31 individuals donated $20,000 to Evers campaign, the most allowed under state law, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday. Kleefisch received $20,000 donations from more than 20 individuals.

Michels, who has largely self-funded his campaign so far, has secured key GOP endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who she served under for eight years, and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Last month's Marquette Law School Poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, while 26% support Kleefisch. Ramthun was supported by 3% of respondents.

Polling also found Evers holding a slight edge in head-to-head matchups with the major Republicans in the race. The Democratic governor was the pick of 47% of respondents in a head-to-head scenario with Kleefisch, who received 43% support. Against Michels, who had not previously been featured in a Marquette poll, Evers held a 48-41 advantage. Evers also fared better against Ramthun, (51-34).