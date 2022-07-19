Director Steven Spielberg among those to donate $20,000 to Tony Evers' reelection campaign

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' reelection campaign received a $20,000 donation from renown director Steven Spielberg, known for blockbuster films like Jaws and Jurassic Park.
Evers raised $10.1 million in the first half of 2022 and more than $20 million since the start of 2021 as he heads to a high-stakes Nov. 8 election where he will face the winner of the Aug. 9 GOP primary. Republicans running include Tim Michels, millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
Michels reported spending more than $7.9 million of his own funds on his gubernatorial campaign since entering the race in late-April, according to campaign finance reports filed last Friday. Michels raised about $60,000 in individual donations. All told, Michels spent close to $6.2 million on television ads and more than $712,000 on online advertising.
Kleefisch raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of the year and about $7 million total since entering the race back in September.
Other Republicans in the race include state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who reported raising about $172,000 in the first six months of 2022, and Adam Fischer, who raised about $8,700 so far this year.
Painter Kate Capshaw, Spielberg's wife, also donated $20,000 to Evers campaign, according to a breakdown of Evers' biggest donors posted by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, an organization that tracks campaign spending. All told, 31 individuals donated $20,000 to Evers campaign, the most allowed under state law, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday. Kleefisch received $20,000 donations from more than 20 individuals.
Michels, who has largely self-funded his campaign so far, has secured key GOP endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson.
Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker, who she served under for eight years, and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
Last month's Marquette Law School Poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, while 26% support Kleefisch. Ramthun was supported by 3% of respondents.
Polling also found Evers holding a slight edge in head-to-head matchups with the major Republicans in the race. The Democratic governor was the pick of 47% of respondents in a head-to-head scenario with Kleefisch, who received 43% support. Against Michels, who had not previously been featured in a Marquette poll, Evers held a 48-41 advantage. Evers also fared better against Ramthun, (51-34).
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
RUTHIE HAUGE
