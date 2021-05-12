Disability advocates push back against GOP voting legislation

These and other election bills Republicans have spearheaded in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false and unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 election are nearly guarantee to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. On Wednesday, Evers said he would look at the election bills once they reach his desk, but that he's "hopeful that any bill that’s being passed will enhance people’s ability to vote rather than detract from that."

The package of legislation has also caused a rift among Wisconsin Republicans, some of whom believe the bills would cause unintended negative consequences, including for people with disabilities.

Disability rights advocates said Senate Bill 203, which the Senate approved Tuesday, would limit options to obtain and return absentee ballots. The bill would only allow ballot collection events, such as Madison's Democracy in the Park, to take place during the window of in-person absentee voting two weeks before Election Day and would allow voters to return ballots via third-party deliver services, such as UPS or FedEx.