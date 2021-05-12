Disability rights advocates push back against GOP voting legislation

Advocates also took issue with the other election bill the Senate passed Tuesday, SB 212, that would prohibit local election officials from filling out incomplete information on a voter’s absentee ballot certificate (not the ballot itself). The bill would require clerks to mail the ballot back to the voter to be corrected and post a notification of the defect on the voter's information page on MyVote Wisconsin. An amended version of the bill that passed the Senate Tuesday would also allow clerks to notify voters by other means, as well.

Republicans say the bill would clarify the law to bring it in line with how they they view the intend of the law.

Beckert said the bill might lead to many ballots not being counted, and may leave behind voters who don't have access to the internet or MyVote Wisconsin.