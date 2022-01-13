DMV extending driver's license renewal for ages 60+ due to COVID-19 risks

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday that it is extending the timeline that those over age 60 need to get their driver's licenses renewed to protect them from COVID-19.

The DMV said it was extending the deadline in recognition of the "current elevated health risks to drivers 60 and over."

Drivers in that age group whose licenses are set to expire in January, February or March have until March 31 to renew them, without getting a late fee.

Appointments to renew licenses can be made online at wisconsindmv.gov. Applications for license renewal can also be submitted online.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0