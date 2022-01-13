 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DMV extending driver's license renewal for ages 60+ due to COVID-19 risks

  • Updated
  • 0
DMV office

The Madison West Department of Motor Vehicles office is located along Excelsior Drive.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday that it is extending the timeline that those over age 60 need to get their driver's licenses renewed to protect them from COVID-19. 

The DMV said it was extending the deadline in recognition of the "current elevated health risks to drivers 60 and over." 

Drivers in that age group whose licenses are set to expire in January, February or March have until March 31 to renew them, without getting a late fee. 

Appointments to renew licenses can be made online at wisconsindmv.gov. Applications for license renewal can also be submitted online. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News