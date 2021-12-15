DOA secretary Joel Brennan leaving post to join Greater Milwaukee Committee

Joel Brennan, who was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers as secretary of the state Department of Administration three years ago, will step down from his post next month to take on a new role as president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee.

Evers announced Wednesday that Brennan, who was appointed as the Democratic governor's top cabinet official in December 2018, will be leaving the administration on Jan. 17.

“Secretary Brennan has been a part of my administration since the very beginning, and I want to thank him for his service to the people of Wisconsin over the last three years,” Evers said in a statement. “Especially over the last 19 months, the Department of Administration has been a critical partner in supporting our state and our economic recovery efforts, and I wish Secretary Brennan and his family all the best.”

In a news release posted by WisPolitics, the Greater Milwaukee Committee, an organization that geared toward improving civic life and the economy in southeastern Wisconsin, announced Brennan as the committee's next president.

As Evers' top cabinet official, Brennan played a major role in the state budget process and helped negotiate the state's new, smaller contract with Foxconn Technology Group for the southeast Wisconsin project.

“I am grateful to Governor Evers for his trust throughout the last three years as he tasked the Department of Administration with executing his vision for what state government can and should do for the people we serve and for his support as we faced the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic as a department and a state,” Brennan said in a statement.

Evers also announced that current Department of Financial Institutions secretary Kathy Koltin Blumenfeld will take over the role of DOA secretary following Brennan's departure. As part of the shift, DFI deputy secretary Cheryll Olson-Collins will take over as department secretary.

Brennan succeeds current GMC president Julia Taylor, who announced her retirement earlier this year after 19 years with the agency.

“Joel Brennan brings an incredibly unique skill set and track record of success in both the public and private sectors, all of which made him the strongest candidate to fill this role,” Gregory Wesley, co-chair of the GMC selection committee, said in a statement. “He’s well suited to advance the GMC’s mission of building better communities and improving the lives of all people in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0