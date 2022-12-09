 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog sent through X-ray screener in backpack at Dane County airport

dog in backpack

An image of a dog in a backpack sent through the X-ray screener at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

 TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION

MADISON -- Airport officials discovered a dog sent through an X-ray screener in a backpack at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison earlier this week, the Transportation Security Administration said. 

An X-ray image shared by the TSA Great Lakes region shows the dog as it went through the device Sunday, as well as a photo shows the black backpack someone placed it in.

In a tweet Tuesday, the agency said the dog was "accidentally" sent through the screener and urged those traveling with animals to let the airline know.

TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle said Friday that the Dachshund Chihuahua mix was uninjured and the person traveling with it was not charged with a crime. That person had arranged with the airline to bring the dog but didn't know the proper procedures for bringing it through security, she said.

dog in backpack 2

The Transportation Security Administration tweeted out this image Tuesday of a backpack that contained a dog sent through an X-ray screener.

"At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," TSA's tweet said, and then tweeted out a video of a person taking a cat through a TSA checkpoint the proper way.

Airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said he was not aware of any previous incidents at the airport in which animals have been found in luggage.

The discovery at the Madison airport comes after a live cat was found trapped inside a suitcase at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York last month.

