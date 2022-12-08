Dog sent through X-ray screener in backpack at Dane County airport

Airport officials discovered a dog sent through an X-ray screener in a backpack this week at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, the Transportation Security Administration said in a tweet Tuesday.

An X-ray image shared by the TSA Great Lakes region shows the dog, and a regular photo shows the black backpack someone placed it in.

The agency said in its tweet the dog was "accidentally" sent through the screener and urged those traveling with animals to let the airline know.

"At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," it said, and tweeted out a video of a person taking a cat through a TSA checkpoint the proper way.

The agency shared no other information about the incident, but airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said it appears the animal was found unhurt on Sunday. He was not aware of any previous incidents at the airport in which animals have been found in luggage.

The discovery at the Madison airport comes after a live cat was found trapped inside a suitcase at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York last month.