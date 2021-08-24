DOJ announces sixth conviction from sexual assault evidence kits

A years long effort to test backlogged sexual assault evidence in Wisconsin has resulted in prosecutors' sixth successful conviction, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Dane County Judge David Conway sentenced 47-year-old Joachim M. McKnight, of Saginaw, Michigan, to three years and six months in prison for the assault of a teenage victim that occurred in March of 1994.

The Madison Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

McKnight pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to third degree sexual assault and was sentenced Aug. 19. He was charged with one count of second degree sexual assault in January 2020, according to the criminal complaint.

Sexual assault evidence was tested in 2018 from the victim's sexual assault kit, which can contain evidence that is crucial to finding sexual predators or freeing those wrongly convicted.