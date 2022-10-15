DOJ staffing data back up some Eric Toney claims, contradict others

"We've seen about 25% of those (Division of Criminal Investigation) agents not filled... 88 out of a 113 of those positions have been filled, a nearly 25% vacancy. That doesn't even get into the prosecutor positions that our Attorney General has been leaving vacant at various times: nearly 20-30% of those positions."

Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney said Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul has "effectively defunded the police" because of staff shortages at the Department of Justice.

Data released by the Department of Justice doesn't show that DCI agent staffing has reached the levels Toney has claimed, but they are at their lowest since 2014. Some criminal prosecutor posts have reached the levels cited by Toney in recent years, but they have begun to recover.

As of July, DOJ was down seven DCI agents, 9% of its total staffing. That puts DCI agent positions at their lowest level of Kaul's tenure. In 2021, 98% of DCI agent positions were filled. In 2020, Kaul's DOJ had a surplus of four DCI agents.

"If you look at those numbers, they're just totally inconsistent with what Eric Toney has been saying," Kaul said in an interview.

DOJ had 29% of its criminal litigation posts empty as of October 2021. Its criminal appeals unit was short only two of its 23 total prosecutor posts in January 2022.

As of July, DOJ had a 13% vacancy in its prosecutor positions.

In recent weeks, Toney has made DOJ staffing a key point in a number of campaign and media appearances. He's argued that those vacancies put a strain on local law enforcement and prosecutors.

"If they have less of those positions filled, that puts more work on them or they're reducing services to our law enforcement as we have seen historic violence and a drug epidemic across Wisconsin," Toney told media in Madison earlier this month.

Toney has said his frequently cited "88 out of a 113" DCI agents comes second-hand from law enforcement officials who heard DCI director Tina Virgil say it during remarks at a conference.

DOJ is in the process of hiring a 12-member class of DCI agents to fill empty positions and others that will get left open by retirements and promotions, said Gillian Drummond, a spokesperson for DOJ.

Kaul stressed that DOJ is a large government agency and that staffing ebbs and flows. DCI agents are often law enforcement personnel further along in their careers and thus closer to retirement.

"Like any large agency, there’s attrition," the attorney general said. "People retire or move on to other jobs over time."

Kaul is quick to note that the state Legislature has cut the budget for the Division of Legal Services, where DOJ prosecutors work. About 70 prosecutors have been added to District Attorney's Offices throughout the state in recent years, too, Kaul said.

Kaul proposed $115 million in funding under the moniker the “Safer Wisconsin Plan.” The plan, among many items, calls for $20 million in community policing grants, $12 million for law enforcement recruitment and training, $10 million for re-entry programs and $10 million for crime victim services.

Toney has provided fewer specifics on what his budget priorities are or how he would fix staffing shortages.

In an interview, Toney said if elected attorney general he would be engaged with the budget process and support prosecutors.

In other comments to media, the candidate said the state Legislature involvement in DOJ's budget "is about trust."

"Who does the Legislature trust?" he said. "Who does Wisconsin trust to keep us safe and work with our law enforcement and how will they deploy those resources?"