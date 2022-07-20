Donald Trump again pressures Robin Vos to pursue impossible task of decertifying the 2020 election

Donald Trump has again applied pressure on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for not following the former president's demand that Wisconsin Republicans move to decertify the results of the 2020 presidential election, something Vos and others have said is constitutionally impossible.

While Trump has previously pressured Vos and other state Republicans to do more to address his unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the state's presidential election, the former president's comments Tuesday also warned Vos of potential consequences in his upcoming Aug. 9 primary against Adam Steen, a Trump supporter who has been critical of the speaker for not taking the 2020 election more seriously.

"This is not a time for him to hide, but a time to act!" Trump said. "I don’t know his opponent in the upcoming Primary, but feel certain he will do well if Speaker Vos doesn’t move with gusto. Robin, don’t let the voters of Wisconsin down!"

Trump has asserted that the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling earlier this month barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state means any ballot dropped into a drop box in the 2020 election should be deemed illegal. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who is running for governor this fall, has echoed Trump's comments, but has focused his efforts only on the presidential election, and not the dozens of other races, including his own, on the 2020 ballot.

The decision by the state's high court applies to future elections, not past ones, including the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost to President Joe Biden by close to 21,000 votes. A recount, reviews and court decisions have found no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

Speaking with WISN on Tuesday, Vos said Trump called him last week in another effort to have the Rochester Republican pursue decertification of the now 20-month-old election's results.

“It’s very consistent," Vos said of the call. "He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained to him that it’s not allowed under the constitution. He has a different opinion and then he put the tweet out. That’s it."

Vos was referring to previous comments Trump made last week in which he referred to Vos as a "long time professional RINO," a reference to "Republican in name only," a derogatory term Republicans attach to members of the party they don't feel are loyal enough.

Steen, a resident of Burlington who is challenging Vos in the Aug. 9 primary, reported raising a little over $44,000, including about $7,500 of his own funds, in the first six months of the year, according to campaign finance reports filed last week.

Vos reported raising more than $85,000 in the first half of the year, including about $53,000 from committees like the Republican Party of Wisconsin. Vos had more than $217,000 on hand at the start of the year.

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign or party’s organization, donor base and overall support.

Those to donate to Steen's campaign include Peter Bernegger, of New London, who earlier this year was fined by the Wisconsin Elections Commission for filing what the agency called “frivolous” claims of voter fraud, and Harry Wait, the president of the conservative group Honest Open Transparent Government who has regularly communicated with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as part of his taxpayer-funded review of the election.

Facing pressure from Trump, Vos hired Gableman last summer to review the 2020 election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. Attorney fees and ongoing lawsuits have pushed the total cost to more than $900,000.