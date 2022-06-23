Donald Trump attorney coordinated with Ron Johnson to pass false elector document to Mike Pence

A former Dane County judge who legally represented President Donald Trump coordinated with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson to pass documents falsely stating Trump won Wisconsin to then-Vice President Mike Pence as Pence was set to confirm Joe Biden as the next president on Jan. 6, 2021, newly revealed messages show.

The Wisconsin document, signed by 10 Republicans who convened in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, was filled out on the same day the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors met in the same building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to Biden. The meeting of Republicans occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Biden had won the election.

"We need to get a document on the Wisconsin electors to you for the VP immediately," former Dane County Circuit Court Judge James Troupis sent to Johnson on Jan. 6, 2021, at 11:36 a.m., according to texts provided to Just the News. "Is there a staff person I can talk to immediately. Thanks Jim T."

Six minutes later, Johnson connected his chief of staff Sean Riley with Troupis in a text chain.

That happened just an hour before a Pence aide denied Riley's attempt to pass those documents, which falsely stated Trump won Michigan and Wisconsin in November 2020, to the vice president.

“Johnson needs to hand something to VPOTUS please advise,” Riley texted Pence aide Chris Hodgson at 12:37 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

“What is it?” Hodgson replied.

“Alternate slate of electors for MI and WI because archivist didn’t receive them,” Riley said.

"Do not give that to him," Hodgson said.

Those communications were first revealed by the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. But newly revealed texts from Just the News show Pence's aide expected those documents through the mail and denied the request because, he said, Pence shouldn't receive any unscreened mail.

"He's about to walk over to preside over the joint session, those were supposed to come in through the mail," Hodgson told Riley.

"I can do that. Anything else?" Riley replied.

"The VP absolutely should not receive any mail that hasn't been screened," Hodgson said.

"Understood, Johnson understands," Riley said.

After that exchange, Just the News reported, Johnson texted Troupis and said, "We have been informed the VP cannot accept any unsealed mail and I cannot hand it to him."

Johnson told conservative radio host Vicki McKenna on Thursday that the documents in question came from the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa. It remains unclear how those documents got to Kelly's office, though Just the News reported, without naming the official, that "a Trump campaign official asked a Pennsylvania congressman to help get the alternate slate to Pence."

Two days before the text exchange between Johnson's office and that of the vice president, according to another text the House committee disclosed Tuesday, Wisconsin Republican Party executive director Mark Jefferson texted an unidentified person saying, "Freaking trump idiots want someone to fly original elector papers to the senate President. They're gonna call one of us to tell us just what the hell is going on."

Johnson also told McKenna he didn't know what the documents contained despite Troupis, who's now under fire for coordinating with Wisconsin Republicans who posed as electors, telling Johnson he needed to pass Pence a "document on the Wisconsin electors."

Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning released the following statement after the Tuesday revelation of Riley's text messages: "The senator had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office. This was a staff to staff exchange. His new Chief of Staff contacted the Vice President’s office. The Vice President’s office said not to give it to him and we did not. There was no further action taken. End of story."

On Tuesday, after the Select Committee hearing, Johnson told a CNN reporter, "I had no involvement in an alternate slate of electors. I had no idea this was even going to be delivered to us. It got delivered staff to staff. My chief of staff did the right thing – contacted the vice president’s staff. They said [they] didn’t want it, so we didn’t deliver it. That’s the end of story."

"I was aware that we got this package and that somebody wanted us to (give it to) the vice president," he said. "We reached out. They didn’t want it. We didn’t deliver it."

"I was aware that we got something they wanted to be delivered to the vice president," Johnson continued as reporters questioned him. "I mean, you guys, this took place in the span of a few minutes. The story ended. There’s nothing to this."

Wisconsin electors

Republicans have said the meeting to sign the document was to preserve their legal options amid litigation surrounding the election. Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro sent a memo to Troupis on Nov. 18, 2020, detailing the Republicans' eventual plan to pose as electors.

One of those fake electors, former Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt, told the U.S. House committee in a video presented Tuesday that he was told the fake Trump electors would only count if a court ruled in the former president's favor.

The most recent revelation provides more context to Johnson's efforts to scrutinize the 2020 election despite telling somebody in a recorded video the election wasn't obviously skewed.

On Dec. 16, 2020, Johnson, as chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, hosted a hearing on "irregularities" in the 2020 election, which critics slammed for amplifying election disinformation.

In a statement following the hearing, Johnson said he held the hearing to investigate irregularities "that have yet to be fully explained, fully investigated, and solutions passed to restore confidence in future elections."

On Aug. 31, 2021, a liberal activist released a video of Johnson telling her there was "nothing obviously skewed about the results" of the 2020 election.

"There isn't," he said. "Collectively, Republicans got 1.661 million votes, 51,000 votes more than Trump got. Trump lost by 20,000. If Trump got all the Republicans, if all the Republicans voted for Trump the way they voted for the Assembly candidates ... he would have won. He didn't get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got. And that's why he lost."

But Johnson has also called for state lawmakers to take over federal elections commission and ignore the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Johnson has also consistently supported former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's effort to review the 2020 election.

