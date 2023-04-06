Three years after Dan Kelly lost the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court race by 10.5 points after being endorsed by Donald Trump, the former president said not endorsing Kelly in this election guaranteed his 11-point loss.
“He bragged that he won’t seek Trump’s Endorsement, so I didn’t give it—which guaranteed his loss,” said Trump, the former president and current presidential candidate. “How foolish is a man that doesn’t seek an Endorsement that would have won him the Election.”
The .5-point different between Kelly’s 2020 and 2023 losses came as liberals rallied around Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz as a candidate who would promote abortion rights.
Trump endorsed Kelly in the 2020 race, which coincided with the Democratic presidential primary. Kelly blamed his first loss on the election taking place during the primary.
This time around, Kelly said he was not seeking Trump’s endorsement.
The former president was charged days before the election with falsifying business records. In recent elections, liberals have sought to use Trump’s endorsements of conservative candidates against them, given the former president’s divisive nature.
