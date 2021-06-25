Donald Trump calls out Wisconsin Republicans for not conducting forensic audit into election

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These REPUBLICAN 'leaders' need to step up and support the people who elected them by providing them a full forensic investigation," Trump said. "If they don't, I have little doubt that they will be primaried and quickly run out of office."

Vos, LeMahieu and Kapenga didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wisconsin Republicans have made efforts to investigate the November election results, despite recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties affirming President Joe Biden's win.

Vos has hired retired police officers to "to investigate 'potential irregularities and/or illegalities' in the 2020 presidential election.

Republicans have also ordered a review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and they have passed several bills tightening rules for absentee voting, measures Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is all but certain to veto.

A group of Wisconsin Republicans also traveled to Arizona recently to observe an audit being conducted there, but Vos has said he doesn't anticipate a similar one being conducted in Wisconsin because he has hired retired police officers instead.