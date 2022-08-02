Donald Trump endorses Republican candidate challenging Robin Vos

Offering a scathing rebuke of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for not supporting calls to back the legally impossible decertification of the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Vos' GOP primary challenger.

Trump's endorsement of Adam Steen, who denies the results of the last presidential election, follows more than a year of repeated pressure applied by the former president on Vos, the state's longest serving Assembly speaker and one of the most influential Republicans in the state.

While Vos, R-Rochester, launched the GOP-ordered review into the state's 2020 presidential election — headed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman — at Trump's behest, the former president's opinion of Vos has soured due to the speaker's refusal to entertain Trump's calls to decertify the election, something experts, nonpartisan lawyers and Vos himself agree cannot be done under state law or the U.S. Constitution.

"Although Vos claims to be a Republican, he is constantly fighting America First efforts and policies," Trump wrote in a Tuesday statement. "Our great slogan, Make America Great Again, is not exactly high on his list!"

Trump also referred to Vos as a "RINO," an acronym for "Republican in name only," a derogatory term for party members deemed insufficiently loyal.

"Adam Steen, on the other hand, is a motivated Patriot, dedicated to making Wisconsin Great Again," Trump added. "He has had the courage to stand up strongly against 'Speaker' Vos."

Trump's comments focus far more heavily on Vos than Steen in a statement largely based on the lie that the 2020 election was marred by "Election-changing fraud." He accused Vos of blocking efforts to secure Wisconsin's elections, even though Vos has since 2020 steered through bills seeking to tighten election procedures, which were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

"Speaker Vos had 17 years to prove to Wisconsin residents that he has their best interest in mind, but even in his own campaign efforts, Vos has tried to mislead his constituents, sending out mailers that feature a picture he took with me — trying to make voters believe I am a Vos supporter, which I am not," Trump said. "He does not come close to supporting America First policies, and I do not come close to supporting him."

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state's 2020 presidential election. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

The Republican-led Legislature passed a slew of election-related bills after an October 2021 review of the 2020 election conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau that found multiple areas in which the administration of elections could be improved but no evidence of widespread fraud. All the bills were ultimately vetoed by Evers, who has vowed to make it easier to vote, rather than harder.

A spokesperson for Vos did not respond to a request for comment. The primary is Aug. 9.

Speaking with WISN last month, Vos said Trump called him recently in another effort to push decertification of the now 20-month-old election's results.

"It's very consistent," Vos said of the call. "He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained to him that it's not allowed under the Constitution. He has a different opinion."

At the beginning of last week, Vos had $223,290 cash on hand compared with Steen’s $13,185. Up until that point, Vos had raised about $120,500 and Steen had raised about $65,500, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.

Although he doesn't reference it in his email, Trump has repeatedly called for the decertification of the 2020 presidential election. Trump also said Vos "consistently blocked efforts at conducting a full cyber forensic audit of the 2020 Election."

Vos hired Gableman last summer to review how the election was run at a cost of $676,000 after pressure from Trump; it is not an audit. Legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million — all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. About $230,000 of that cost comes from recent court rulings ordering Vos and Gableman to pay a liberal watchdog group's legal fees in two open records cases related to the election review.

Gableman himself has reversed his position on decertification. In releasing an interim report of his inquiry on March 1, Gableman told state lawmakers they should "take a very hard look” at decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. But just two weeks later, on March 16, the former justice concluded that decertification was a "practical impossibility."

"My best advice to anyone whose paramount concern is ensuring fair, honest, and transparent elections in Wisconsin is to set aside any impulse to waste finite time, effort, and energy in pursuit of an end that, like Macbeth's ruminations are, 'full of sound and fury, signifying' at best a symbolic result," Gableman wrote in the memo, which was provided to the Wisconsin State Journal Tuesday.