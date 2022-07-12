Donald Trump holding 'American Freedom Tour' event in Milwaukee next month

Donald Trump will return to Wisconsin next month as part of the former president’s “American Freedom Tour.”
Prices for the Aug. 20 event, which will include Trump, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump Jr., Dinesh D’Souza, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jeanine Pirro and Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, range from $9 for seating in an overflow room to $395 for seating in the VIP section to $3,995 for seating in the “Presidential Section,” which includes a meeting with Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle.
Seating in the “Patriot Section,” which comes with a meeting with Trump and Pompeo, does not include a listed price. The event does not list a specific venue and the cost to attend could increase after Friday, the website notes.
Trump’s visit will take place after the Aug. 9 primary. Trump has already endorsed millionaire business owner Tim Michels in the gubernatorial race. Michels will face former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun in the primary. The winner will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking reelection, in the Nov. 8 election.
Trump made more than a half dozen trips to the battleground state in 2020 leading up to his loss to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.
Since then, Trump has made repeated and unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the presidential election, most recently taking to his social media platform Truth Social over the weekend claiming that the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent 4-3 decision that absentee ballot drop boxes are banned in the state was reason to decertify the election.
Proposals to decertify the state’s 2020 election have received bipartisan criticism as a constitutional impossibility.
A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.
