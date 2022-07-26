Donald Trump plans Wisconsin rally for Tim Michels, while Ted Cruz backs Rebecca Kleefisch (copy)

Donald Trump will hold a rally in Waukesha the Friday before the GOP gubernatorial primary to support his chosen candidate Tim Michels and “the entire Wisconsin Trump Ticket,” the former president announced Tuesday.

But as Trump continues to pressure Wisconsin Republicans to decertify the 2020 presidential election while citing unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the 20-month-old vote, Michels earlier this week said decertification would not be a priority if he’s elected governor this fall.

Trump’s rally, which will be held Aug. 5 at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds, was announced hours after U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a close ally of Trump’s, endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels’ main challenger in the Aug. 9 primary. Kleefisch, who served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, and Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., were leading the race in recent statewide polling, separated by one percentage point.

Trump made more than a half dozen trips to the battleground state in 2020 leading up to his loss to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

Since then, Trump has made repeated allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election, most recently claiming that the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision that state law does not allow absentee ballot drop boxes was reason to decertify the election. The state Supreme Court’s decision applies to future elections, not past ones.

However, speaking at a debate on Sunday, Michels was asked if decertifying the results of the 2020 election would be a priority if elected governor.

“It’s not a priority,” he said. “My priorities are election integrity, crime reduction and education reform and then the continuous, always, from day one until my last day in office four years or eight years later, to make sure that we have a robust economy here in Wisconsin.”

“These are the biggest priorities that we have, this is what the governor should focus on,” Michels continued. “By the time I get sworn in in January, we will have already started the 2024 election cycle. I have to focus on beating Tony Evers this fall and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Kleefisch has described the presidential election as “rigged,” but said she also will not seek decertification.

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, is also running in the primary and has echoed Trump’s calls for decertification, which has become key talking point for his gubernatorial campaign.

Proposals to decertify the state’s 2020 election have received bipartisan criticism as a legal and constitutional impossibility. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

While Michels has secured endorsements from Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, Kleefisch received a key Republican endorsement on Tuesday from Cruz, R-Texas, who beat Trump in the state’s 2016 presidential primary. Trump went on to win the state in what proved to be a crucial part of his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, before losing to Biden in 2020.

“Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids’ education, and she will work to protect Life and our Second Amendment,” Cruz said in a statement. “I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Rebecca’s campaign for governor today!”

Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

“Senator Cruz knows the fight Wisconsin is up against on the federal level and knows our state needs a strong, proven leader as governor to fight against Bidenflation and for our pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment values,” Kleefisch said in a statement.

Marquette Law School’s June poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters supported Michels, while 26% supported Kleefisch. Ramthun polled more than 20 points below Michels and Kleefisch in June. Business owner Adam Fischer, who was not included in the poll, is also running in the Aug. 9 primary.

The winner will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, in the Nov. 8 election.