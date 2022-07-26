Donald Trump plans Wisconsin rally for Tim Michels, while Ted Cruz backs Rebecca Kleefisch

Donald Trump will hold a rally in Waukesha the Friday before the GOP gubernatorial primary to support his chosen candidate Tim Michels and "the entire Wisconsin Trump Ticket," the former president announced Tuesday.
But as Trump continues to pressure Wisconsin Republicans to decertify the 2020 presidential election while citing unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the 20-month-old vote, Michels earlier this week said decertification would not be a priority if he's elected governor this fall.
Trump's rally, which will be held Aug. 5 at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds, was announced hours after U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a close ally of Trump's, endorsed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels' main challenger in the Aug. 9 primary. Kleefisch, who served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, and Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., were leading the race in recent statewide polling, separated by one percentage point.
Trump made more than a half dozen trips to the battleground state in 2020 leading up to his loss to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.
Since then, Trump has made repeated allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election, most recently claiming that the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision that state law does not allow absentee ballot drop boxes was reason to decertify the election. The state Supreme Court's decision applies to future elections, not past ones.
However, speaking at a debate on Sunday, Michels was asked if decertifying the results of the 2020 election would be a priority if elected governor.
“It’s not a priority," he said. "My priorities are election integrity, crime reduction and education reform and then the continuous, always, from day one until my last day in office four years or eight years later, to make sure that we have a robust economy here in Wisconsin."
"These are the biggest priorities that we have, this is what the governor should focus on," Michels continued. "By the time I get sworn in in January, we will have already started the 2024 election cycle. I have to focus on beating Tony Evers this fall and that’s what we’re going to do."
Kleefisch has described the presidential election as "rigged," but said she also will not seek decertification.
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, is also running in the primary and has echoed Trump's calls for decertification, which has become key talking point for his gubernatorial campaign.
Proposals to decertify the state’s 2020 election have received bipartisan criticism as a legal and constitutional impossibility. A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.
While Michels has secured endorsements from Trump and former Gov. Tommy Thompson, Kleefisch received a key Republican endorsement on Tuesday from Cruz, R-Texas, who beat Trump in the state's 2016 presidential primary. Trump went on to win the state in what proved to be a crucial part of his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, before losing to Biden in 2020.
“Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, and she will work to protect Life and our Second Amendment," Cruz said in a statement. "I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Rebecca’s campaign for governor today!”
Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker and more than 50 Republican state lawmakers, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
“Senator Cruz knows the fight Wisconsin is up against on the federal level and knows our state needs a strong, proven leader as governor to fight against Bidenflation and for our pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment values," Kleefisch said in a statement.
Marquette Law School's June poll found that 27% of Republican primary voters supported Michels, while 26% supported Kleefisch. Ramthun polled more than 20 points below Michels and Kleefisch in June. Business owner Adam Fischer, who was not included in the poll, is also running in the Aug. 9 primary.
The winner will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, in the Nov. 8 election.
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
