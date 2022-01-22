DOT employee has taken about half a million driver's license photos over 16 years

If you’ve acquired a new driver’s license in Madison over the last 16 years, there’s a pretty good chance the photo in your wallet was taken by Michael Zeimet.

Zeimet works as a clerical assistant for the state Department of Transportation’s west Madison Division of Motor Vehicles office. In addition to many Dane County residents, the office also serves people in Sauk, Columbia, Iowa and Green counties.

The 65-year-old Madison native first started working for Wisconsin DOT in 1987 as a mailroom employee. From there, he moved on to a brief role with the Office of Public Affairs before taking another job answering customer phone calls from 1993 to 2006, when he took on the position he still holds today.

With 16 years under his belt and state driver’s licenses on an eight-year cycle, Zeimet has taken photos of many area residents twice.

Any guess on how many ID photos you’ve taken since you started working at the DMV?

I’ve taken about half a million driver’s license pictures since then. If I haven’t, I certainly will probably by next week or something like that. It’s definitely going to happen soon if it hasn’t already.

From a mailroom employee to a clerical assistant, how would you say your previous experience prepared you for your current role?

My background has really served me well. ... I can answer many of the questions that people may have, even though it’s not really expected of me necessarily as a photographer. But it’s nice that I’m standing right there and I took their picture, so they might have questions, and I’m happy that I’m able to answer a lot of those.

A visit to the DMV can sometimes be the punchline to a joke for some. Is that something you have to overcome at your job?

I realize for a lot of people they may not be looking forward to a DMV visit, but from my experience as a customer going through other businesses or sometimes having to wait longer, I try to put it in a perspective that if we can keep the wait time as short as we can, we can make it a pretty good experience for people — and I think that’s something that we all try to do and we have the goal of trying to get everybody through within 20 minutes. That’s something we all strive for.

It sounds like the job could get repetitive. How do you keep things fresh?

Some people will say to me, “I would get tired of saying many of the same things every day,” but, because the people are always new, I kind of look forward to that every day in the sense that there will be people who, regardless of whether they’ve heard it before or not, I think they understand that I need to be able to tell them things. And that’s a big part of what I do, it’s not just clicking the mouse to take a picture. ... I really don’t mind that at all. I just generally feel that each experience is new and each day I look forward to that.

What’s a common misconception many people may have about getting their driver’s license?

A lot of people don’t think they can smile for their picture. More and more states are prohibiting that, including many nearby states, but for the photo here I always tell people as long as they see me here, they can smile for the picture because I would not want to have that job of telling people to scowl or that I’m scolding people who are smiling. ... I always tell people that smiling is not mandatory, but we strongly encourage it.

