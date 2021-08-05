Driven by corporate contributions, GOP legislative campaign committees outraise Democrats in first half of year

While the Wisconsin Democratic Party clobbered its Republican counterpart in fundraising over the first half of the year by raking in four times as much money as the GOP, Republicans at the legislative level appear to be doing just fine.

Driven by corporate contributions, both the Assembly and Senate Republican legislative campaign committees, which raise money to assist candidates for legislative office, outraised their Democratic counterparts during the first half of 2021, a stark contrast to the weaker performance of RPW, as compared to DPW.

The GOP fundraising haul comes as Republican lawmakers gear up to draw the political lines that will influence races for the state Senate, Assembly and Congress for the next decade. Republicans currently enjoy favorable political maps they drew under unified GOP control in 2011, in addition to some natural geographic advantages that together have helped Republicans command legislative majorities over much of the last 10 years.

This time around, however, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has veto authority over the maps Republicans will draw, which could lessen the chances that the maps are as favorable as the current 2011 maps. With potentially tighter races on the horizon, fundraising — just one part of a successful campaign operation — can play a crucial role.