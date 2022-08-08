RACINE — On the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2, about 40 protesters chanted outside the Racine County Law Enforcement Center in Downtown Racine, demanding access to the vote be expanded rather than limited.

At the end of the demonstration, one of the organizers, Calena Roberts, pointed to what looked like a postbox painted yellow with the words “TRAFFIC PAYMENTS” emblazoned on it.

“These folks got a drop box for traffic tickets,” Roberts called out, enraged that the government is still allowing residents to deliver their money but not their votes through drop boxes.

Drop boxes are still used in Wisconsin. Just, not for elections.

Still in use, for certain things

All over Wisconsin, drop boxes continue to be treated as a secure way for members of the public to deliver important documents to the government, even though they are not explicitly authorized under state law.

You can pay your taxes via drop box. Applications for engineering permits can be delivered via drop box. Library books are often returned in drop boxes. Traffic tickets can be paid through a drop box.

You just can’t vote that way, not since the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled July 8 that drop boxes are not a legal collection place for absentee ballots.

Like with the absentee ballot drop boxes used in the 2020 election statewide, other drop boxes — in place for decades — are not manned 24/7.

A few local examples:

• During tax season, there’s a 24-hour drop box outside the Racine County Courthouse where you can drop off your tax paperwork. Also for taxes, there's a red drop box on the west side of City Hall for City of Racine residents to pay their taxes, too. Burlington’s City Hall also has a drop box along Jefferson Street.

• There’s a drop box outside the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., for the payment of traffic tickets.

• At Caledonia Village Hall, which is usually empty outside of normal business hours, you could drop off an application for a permit anytime.

During the 2020 election, there were absentee ballot drop boxes set up at numerous spots around more than 240 municipalities across Wisconsin — in areas won by Donald Trump and Joe Biden alike — but that is not being done any longer.

Drop boxes have been used for voting for about 20 years in a handful of other states. But in at least seven states — Hawaii, Minnesota, California, Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey and Maine — legislatures have explicitly created laws allowing drop boxes, something Wisconsin's elected officials have never done.

The law

The July 8 Supreme Court ruling, which came in a 4-3 decision by conservative-backed justices outvoting liberal-backed justices, was based on an argument raised by conservatives that Wisconsin law does not explicitly allow absentee ballots to be delivered via drop boxes.

The Legislature has never created laws allowing drop boxes. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission, in summer 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, advised clerks statewide they could be used; WEC later removed its drop box guidance following the Supreme Court decision.

“Nothing in the statutory language detailing the procedures by which absentee ballots may be cast mentions drop boxes or anything like them,” Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote in the majority opinion.

A closer look shows that Wisconsin law does not explicitly allow drop boxes in any context.

In Wisconsin law, the term “drop boxes” does not appear anywhere — not regarding elections, and not regarding paying taxes or returning library books either.

“The term ‘drop box’ is not used in the Wisconsin Statutes with respect to returning absentee ballots. We are not aware of the use of the term ‘drop box’ — or a synonymous term — in other contexts in the statutes,” Staci Duros, a senior legislative analyst with the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau, said in an email.

How to vote absentee After requesting and receiving an absentee ballot by mail, there are currently three legally accepted ways to return it: Mail it back, although voters are advised to make sure it is mailed at least a week prior to Election Day to make sure it is counted. Deliver it to the clerk's office by hand. Bring it to your assigned polling place on Election Day.

No challenges

The use of drop boxes for the purposes of paying taxes and citations has been universally accepted and remains legally unchallenged. But the use of drop boxes for absentee voting began coming under heavy scrutiny surrounding the 2020 election, as supporters of Trump claimed they could be used to illegally vote. There have been zero identified cases of that happening anywhere in the country.

A focus for those seeking to decertify

Those still seeking to decertify the 2020 presidential election argue that the use of drop boxes should negate the election results, since the Supreme Court ruled voting via drop box isn't legal and thus those who voted that way should not have their votes counted. There is no way of knowing how many drop box votes were for Trump and how many went to Biden.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Menomonee Falls Republican at the center of efforts to decertify, said in a phone interview last week that she cannot claim whether Trump or Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 — although she continues to support Trump, including in person at his rally in Waukesha Friday, where the former president again baselessly claimed he did win the 2020 election despite there being no evidence that the votes he received outnumbered those cast in favor of Biden.

One of the primary points Brandtjen and others have repeatedly raised, as the basis for assertions that 2020 should be decertified, is the alleged extralegal use of drop boxes. Brandtjen also argued that decertification is not the same thing as “overturning” the election.

“I don’t know how it (decertifying) is ‘overturning’ if we’re saying (regarding) the election outcome: We cannot determine who the electors went to,” Brandtjen said. “There has got to be an asterisk here, forever, on the 2020 election.”

Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said “no one has ever complained about” drop boxes “for anything else” other than voting. “Nobody complained about drop boxes until Donald Trump lost.”

Jacobs, in a phone interview Monday morning, noted the Postal Service often will move mail from all corners of Wisconsin to Minnesota or Milwaukee to be sorted before it is sent back to the community the letter or package originated in. That provides ample opportunity for a letter, or a vote, to be lost.

According to USPS, approximately 20% of all pieces of mail are delivered late; there’s no reliable data on how much mail is lost, although most estimates put it between half-a-percent and 3% of all pieces of mail.

Drop boxes, on the other hand, allow for absentee ballots to never leave the county the voter resides in.