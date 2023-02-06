Tuesday marks the beginning of Wisconsin’s spring election season, as clerks’ offices around the state open for early in-person voting.

Spring elections typically draw far lower voter turnout than other ones. But partisans on both sides consider the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court race to be at least as important as any other.

Voters this month will decide which two Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates compete in April, an election that will decide the court's ideological balance as it is expected to rule soon on the future of abortion and redistricting in the state.

Plenty of other critical races will appear on voters' ballots in February, too, depending on where the voter lives. In Madison, city residents will choose which two mayoral candidates advance to the April 4 general election.

The election is Feb. 21, but state law allows nearly two weeks of in-person voting before then.

Here's what you need to know heading into the election.

How does early voting work?

State law allows early voting — or what is technically known as in-person absentee voting — "no earlier than 14 days preceding the election and no later than the Sunday preceding the election." That makes for a possible 13 total days of early voting.

Within those strictures, clerks are allowed to set their own hours, days, and, to some extent, sites for early voting.

Where can I vote?

In most municipalities, the local clerk's office is the only voting site for early voting, according to Madison city attorney Mike Haas, a former state elections commission administrator.

In Madison, however, there are more than two dozen places where residents can cast a ballot. But because of a quirk in state law, Madison voters are not allowed to vote early at the city clerk's office in the City-County Building.

Madison's early voting sites don't share the same open dates or hours, but none will be open before Feb. 7 or after Feb. 19. You can find a list of local early voting sites at tinyurl.com/Madisonvoting. Any Madison voter can go to any of those locations.

Madisonians who aren't registered to vote can sign up at any of the city's early voting locations. But by state law, there will be no voter registration at the sites on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.

How do I vote?

First off, make sure you're registered to vote. You can check the status of your voter registration and register to vote at myvote.wi.gov/RegisterToVote.

To register, you need to bring photo identification, such as a Wisconsin driver's license or a passport. Voters also need to provide proof of residence, such as a utility bill with current address. New voters or those who have changed their name or address since they last voted can fill out a new registration form at their polling place. Proof of residence is required to register.

What do I need to vote?

An acceptable photo ID is needed, such as a Wisconsin Department of Transportation-issued driver's license or identification card, a U.S. military ID card, a U.S. passport, an identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in the state, or a photo identification card issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that includes the date of issuance, signature of student and expiration date no later than two years after the date of issuance. Those with an expired university or college ID must also provide a separate document proving current enrollment.

Find more information at bringit.wi.gov.

What's on my ballot?

You can find out what's on your local ballot at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Whats-On-My-Ballot.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is the only election appearing on statewide ballots this February. Four candidates are seeking to replace a conservative justice in a critical race that will decide the court's ideological balance.

The conservatives in the race are former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow. The liberals are Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

The election is highly partisan. But because it's technically a nonpartisan race, all four candidates will appear on the same primary ballot. The top two vote-getters, no matter which partisan camp they belong to, will advance to the April 4 election. That means, technically, either two liberals or two conservatives can advance, though such a result appears unlikely.

In Madison, voters in February will decide which two mayoral candidates advance to the April 4 election. The candidates running are Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr and Gloria Reyes.

There also will be primary elections in eight Madison City Council districts.

