Early voting begins Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here's what you need to know

The campaigns have been going on for more than a year, the money spent on major races hovers close to $200 million, and the ads — so many ads — have been, ahem, gracing this purple state’s airwaves since the days when the Milwaukee Brewers looked like an early lock for the playoffs.

Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of Wisconsin’s midterm election season as clerks’ offices around the state open for early in-person voting. And if the most recent Marquette Law School poll is correct, only between 1% and 3% of voters remain undecided in the top races, for governor and U.S. Senate.

Here’s what to know in the countdown to Election Day, Nov. 8:

Early voting

State law allows early voting — or what is technically known as in-person absentee voting — “no earlier than 14 days preceding the election and no later than the Sunday preceding the election.” That makes for a possible 13 total days of early voting.

Within those strictures, clerks are allowed to set their own hours, days and, to some extent, sites for early voting. In the vast majority of municipalities, the local clerk’s office “serves as the sole in-person absentee voting site,” according to Madison city attorney Mike Haas, a former state elections commission administrator.

In Madison, things are different. Thirty-two sites will be open at various times between now and Nov. 6 for early voting. But because of a quirk in state law, Madison voters are not allowed to vote early at the city clerk’s office in the City-County Building.

Of note: Bring your photo ID. Of further note: If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at the polls; visit myvote.wi.gov to find out how.

The major races

There are a lot of offices on the Nov. 8 ballot, but only a handful that are competitive or statewide races. Here are the biggies, along with quick hits on candidates’ views on some of the most important issues to Wisconsin voters, according to the Marquette poll.

Governor

Tony Evers, incumbent, Democrat

Taxes/inflation: Proposed a 10% tax cut for middle-income families and more money for local governments.

K-12 schools: Has long favored more state funding for education.

Guns: Has repeatedly pushed for more gun control, including universal background checks and red-flag laws.

Tim Michels, challenger, Republican

Taxes/inflation: Vowed to implement “massive tax reform” by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax; raised possibility of a flat income tax.

K-12 schools: Supports expanding state voucher program and said, without specifics, would “spend more money on education than any governor in the history of this state.”

Guns: Opposes red-flag laws.

Independent Joan Ellis Beglinger will also appear on the ballot for governor, but she ended her campaign in September and endorsed Michels.

U.S. Senate

Mandela Barnes, challenger, Democrat

Inflation: Wants a middle-class tax cut and higher taxes for the wealthy, as well as measures to lower prescription drug costs.

Abortion: Supports abortion rights, would abolish the filibuster to secure them.

Guns: Supports universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Ron Johnson, incumbent, Republican

Inflation: Generally opposes large spending packages and has called for more domestic oil production.

Abortion: Wants states to determine abortion laws but has supported federal bills limiting abortion, including one banning it in all cases.

Guns: Typically opposes gun control proposals, has called for police to enforce existing gun laws.

Attorney general

Josh Kaul, incumbent, Democrat

Guns: Favors universal background checks and a red-flag law.

Abortion: Has filed a lawsuit to overturn Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on all abortions except those to save the life of the mother.

Crime: Favors spending millions on community policing grants, law enforcement recruitment and training, re-entry programs for people convicted of crimes and crime victim services.

Eric Toney, challenger, Republican

Guns: Supports having armed police officers in schools, opposes red-flag laws.

Abortion: Opposes Kaul’s suit against the abortion ban, which he says he would enforce.

Crime: Favors giving the AG jurisdiction over violent crime in Milwaukee, wants the likelihood of committing further crimes to be a consideration when setting bail.

Other races, referendums

There are two other statewide races on the midterm ballot, both for offices whose duties have been almost entirely removed by a succession of Legislatures and turned over to state professional staff.

Running for secretary of state, which will pay $78,583 a year, are 35-year incumbent Doug La Follette, a Democrat; current state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton; Neil Harmon, a Libertarian; and Sharyl R. McFarland, of the Wisconsin Green Party.

Running for treasurer, which will also pay $78,583, are current Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson, a Democrat; Republican attorney John S. Leiber; and Constitution Party member Andrew Zuelke.

In 2019, voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have eliminated the treasurer’s office.

In overwhelmingly Democratic Dane County, Democratic Sheriff Kalvin Barrett faces Republican Sheriff’s Office Detective Anthony Hamilton.

Democrat Mark Pocan is also running against Republican Erik Olsen for reelection to Wisconsin’s heavily Democratic 2nd Congressional seat which, like most of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts, has long been gerrymandered by the state Legislature to favor one major party or the other. Independent Douglas Alexander is also running in that race.

There are also 15 races in state Assembly or Senate districts that include at least part of Dane County. Five of them are not contested.

Nine school districts either partially or completely in Dane County — Belleville, Middleton-Cross Plains, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo and Waunakee — have funding referendums on the ballot, as do the village of Shorewood Hills and the city of Middleton.

Town of Medina voters will be asked whether they want the town’s treasurer appointed by the town board, and village of Waunakee voters will be asked whether the village should “construct a public outdoor aquatics facility with an estimated construction cost of $9.4 million.”

The voting

Wisconsin elections, like the vast majority of state elections, are a winner-take-all, no-run-offs affair. Whoever gets the most votes, even if it’s less than half of them, wins.

There was a bipartisan, short-lived bill in the Legislature last year to implement a form of ranked-choice voting for Congressional elections. Proponents say the system could lead to less partisanship, make third-party candidates more viable and produce more moderate, broadly supported elected officials.

Two states, Maine and Alaska; one county; and 53 cities in the United States use some form of the system currently, according to the interest group FairVote.

State Journal reporters Mitchell Schmidt and Alexander Shur contributed to this report.