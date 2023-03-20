Voters can begin weighing in on the crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court race and numerous local elections on Tuesday, when clerks’ offices around the state open for early in-person voting.

Spring elections typically draw far lower voter turnout than other ones. But with plenty of mayoral races across the state, proposed changes to the state constitution and a Wisconsin Supreme Court contest that could decide the future of numerous policies, this is no flyover election.

During the next two weeks, voters will decide whether conservative Dan Kelly or liberal Janet Protasiewicz will replace a retiring conservative justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, an election that will decide the court’s ideological balance as it could rule soon on the future of abortion and redistricting in the state.

In Madison, voters will decide whether to reward Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway with a second term or hand the keys to City Hall to challenger Gloria Reyes. There are competitive races for most City Council seats and one Madison School Board seat.

The election is April 4, but state law allows nearly two weeks of in-person voting before then.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the election.

How does early voting work?

State law allows early voting — or what is technically known as in-person absentee voting — “no earlier than 14 days preceding the election and no later than the Sunday preceding the election.” That makes for a possible 13 total days of early voting.

Within those strictures, clerks are allowed to set their own hours, days, and, to some extent, sites for early voting.

Where can I vote?

In most municipalities, the local clerk’s office is the only voting site for early voting, according to Madison city attorney Mike Haas, a former state elections commission administrator.

In Madison, however, there are more than two dozen places where residents can cast a ballot. But because of a quirk in state law, Madison voters are not allowed to vote early at the city clerk’s office in the City-County Building.

Madison’s early voting sites don’t share the same open dates or hours. You can find a list of local early voting sites at go.madison.com/MadisonVoting. Any Madison voter can vote at any of those sites.

Madisonians who aren’t registered to vote can sign up at any of the city’s early voting locations. But by state law, there will be no voter registration at the sites on April 1 and 2. Voters can register on Election Day, however.

How do I vote?

First off, make sure you’re registered to vote. You can check the status of your voter registration and register to vote at myvote.wi.gov/RegisterToVote.

To register, you need to bring photo identification, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license or a passport. Voters also need to provide proof of residence, such as a utility bill with their current address. New voters or those who have changed their name or address since they last voted can fill out a new registration form at their polling place. Proof of residence is required to register.

What do I need?

An acceptable photo ID is needed, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license or identification card, a U.S. military ID card, a U.S. passport, an identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in the state, or a photo identification card issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that includes the date of issuance, signature of student and expiration date no later than two years after the date of issuance. Those with an expired university or college ID must also provide a separate document proving current enrollment.

Find more information at bringit.wi.gov.

What’s on my ballot?

You can find out what’s on your local ballot at myvote.wi.gov/Whats-On-My-Ballot.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is the only election appearing on statewide ballots this February. But voters statewide will see three additional referendum questions.

Two relate to proposed amendments to the state constitution that would allow judges to consider defendants' previous convictions and a range of other factors in setting cash bail. The vote is binding, meaning the constitution would be amended to include the changes if voters approve them.

A third statewide referendum, which is nonbinding, asks voters whether adults should have to work or seek work to receive taxpayer-funded benefits.

A binding Madison referendum will ask voters whether to stagger City Council terms beginning in 2025.

A nonbinding Dane County referendum will ask voters whether the state constitution should be amended to require a nonpartisan redistricting system for statewide legislative and congressional maps. Another nonbinding county referendum will ask voters whether to create in the state constitution a "new right to privacy that would protect rights such as abortion, same-sex marriage, and interracial marriage."