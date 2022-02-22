 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Education bills on legislative docket Tuesday puts election-year talking points into focus

  • 0
critical race theory protest (copy) (copy)

In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man holds up a sign against critical race theory during a protest outside a Washoe County School District board meeting in Reno, Nev. Developed in the 1970s and '80s, critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of whites.

 Associated Press

The state Legislature plans to vote Tuesday on more than a dozen education bills that form a key plank of the Republican midterm election strategy: eliminating courses on racism and diversity, expanding private school vouchers and giving parents more control over their students' education.

The Assembly floor votes scheduled for Tuesday — which coincide with Public Schools Week, during which supporters emphasize the importance of public education — underscore Republicans' ongoing contention that public schools, especially in cities, are inflexible and failing.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would almost certainly veto most or all of the proposed bills if they gain Assembly and later Senate approval, but legislative Republicans as well as statewide gubernatorial candidates are likely to hit back at Evers, saying he is perpetuating racist policies and stymying parental control of schools.

The bills

The wide-ranging bills include a proposal by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, AB 884, that would specify that if any University of Wisconsin System institution requires a course in diversity or ethnic studies, students could instead complete a course on the U.S. Constitution, including the Bill of Rights.

People are also reading…

Republicans fast-tracking slew of election bills as end of session nears

In a statement, Vos said learning about the country's founding documents is critical in understanding how the country became so diverse and successful.

In written statements, University of Wisconsin System faculty and staff said that while learning about the country's founding documents is important, it is no substitution for ethnic and diversity studies.

Another Republican bill, AB 963, proposes a “Parental Bill of Rights" that would allow a parent or guardian to sue a school district or school official if they don’t allow parents to:

  • Determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school;
  • Review instructional materials and outlines used by the child’s school;
  • Access any education-related information regarding the child;
  • Receive advance notice of any polls or surveys conducted in the child’s classroom;
  • Request notice of when certain subjects will be taught or discussed;
  • Opt out of a class or instructional materials for reasons based on either religious or personal conviction.

State Superintendent Jill Underly lambasted the bills in a statement two weeks ago, calling them a distraction from current problems faced by public schools in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But several parents and bill advocates at a hearing two weeks ago pushed back, saying parents are being sidelined with no control over student learning.

Bipartisan Asian American history curriculum bill stalls in Legislature

A third bill up for a vote in the Assembly and Senate Tuesday, AB 413 and SB 409, would prohibit any instruction at University of Wisconsin System schools and technical colleges that "promotes race or sex stereotyping." The bill, aimed at prohibiting instruction about systemic racism, known broadly as "critical race theory," and systemic sexism instruction, would also prohibit training materials covering the same topics for UW System and technical college employees.

Evers, a lifelong educator, has already vetoed a substantively similar bill that applied to public schools, saying, “Our kids deserve to learn in an atmosphere conducive to learning without being subjected to state legislative encroachment that is neither needed nor warranted."

Another bill, AB 966, would dissolve the Milwaukee Public School System, which Republican lawmakers have long said is failing, replacing it with four to eight school districts.

The divisive measure, which earned some Republican opposition at an executive hearing last week, comes as one bill proponent, the conservative IRG Action Fund, says the district "is simply 'too big to succeed' and too broken to be healed through half-measures."

Bill critics, in turn, said multiplying the number of Milwaukee school districts would increase "bureaucratic bloat" and complicate logistics for disabled students, who would potentially be required to travel farther to school.

A fifth bill, AB 970, would vastly expand private school vouchers by eliminating the income limits in the statewide, Milwaukee County and Racine County private school voucher programs as well as create a temporary education expense reimbursement program for public school students.

Bill supporters argue the measure would empower parents and allow them to take their students out of underperforming schools, while opponents say private school tuition is an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds and that the bill and similar measures inappropriately politicize schools.

Other proposals would create a statewide Charter School Authorizing Board and allow the board to authorize independent charter schools (Republicans previously created such a board under the University of Wisconsin System); require certain schools to employ armed school resource officers; authorize a parental opt-out from face covering requirements in school buildings; and loosen requirements to become a substitute teacher.

The context

The statewide Republican plan follows nationwide conservative efforts to revamp public schools and redefine what is and isn't appropriate for students to learn in taxpayer-funded schools.

Education was the campaign centerpiece for Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who won on a platform urging the banning of "critical race theory" curricula in K-12 schools despite educators insisting that the college-level theory examining how policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism in the United States was not taught below the college level.

UW Health minimum hourly wage to increase to $17

Opponents of critical race theory contend the theory itself is racist and seeks to address an issue that doesn't exist.

In his first few days as governor, Youngkin signed an executive order banning critical race theory from being taught in schools, which is similar to the measure Evers vetoed. The Virginia governor also signed an order stating parents must be allowed to decide whether their child wears a mask in school, similar to Vos' bill that Evers is likely to veto.

While most if not all of the Wisconsin's Republican measures will likely fail this session because of Evers' veto pen, the bills would be pre-written for swift passage next session should a Republican gubernatorial candidate replace Evers.

In a statement, Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback said, "Gov. Evers knows parent involvement is critical to ensure every kid’s success, and he trusts schools and parents to work together to do what’s best for our kids without Republicans in the Legislature inserting themselves to use our kids as political pawns.

"Gov. Evers will continue to do what’s best for our kids and supporting Republicans’ agenda to radicalize our classrooms isn’t it."

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Govt-and-politics

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
State and Regional

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • ELIZABETH BEYER
  • Updated
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Govt-and-politics
breaking top story

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • Updated
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • EMILY HAMER and LUCAS ROBINSON Wisconsin State Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
State and Regional

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • Updated
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Govt-and-politics

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • Updated
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Govt-and-politics

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Govt-and-politics

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • Updated
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Head-on collision with Middleton police cruiser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News