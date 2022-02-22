Education bills on legislative docket Tuesday puts election-year talking points into focus

The state Legislature plans to vote Tuesday on more than a dozen education bills that form a key plank of the Republican midterm election strategy: eliminating courses on racism and diversity, expanding private school vouchers and giving parents more control over their students' education.

The Assembly floor votes scheduled for Tuesday — which coincide with Public Schools Week, during which supporters emphasize the importance of public education — underscore Republicans' ongoing contention that public schools, especially in cities, are inflexible and failing.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would almost certainly veto most or all of the proposed bills if they gain Assembly and later Senate approval, but legislative Republicans as well as statewide gubernatorial candidates are likely to hit back at Evers, saying he is perpetuating racist policies and stymying parental control of schools.

The bills

The wide-ranging bills include a proposal by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, AB 884, that would specify that if any University of Wisconsin System institution requires a course in diversity or ethnic studies, students could instead complete a course on the U.S. Constitution, including the Bill of Rights.

In a statement, Vos said learning about the country's founding documents is critical in understanding how the country became so diverse and successful.

In written statements, University of Wisconsin System faculty and staff said that while learning about the country's founding documents is important, it is no substitution for ethnic and diversity studies.

Another Republican bill, AB 963, proposes a “Parental Bill of Rights" that would allow a parent or guardian to sue a school district or school official if they don’t allow parents to:

Determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school;

Review instructional materials and outlines used by the child’s school;

Access any education-related information regarding the child;

Receive advance notice of any polls or surveys conducted in the child’s classroom;

Request notice of when certain subjects will be taught or discussed;

Opt out of a class or instructional materials for reasons based on either religious or personal conviction.

State Superintendent Jill Underly lambasted the bills in a statement two weeks ago, calling them a distraction from current problems faced by public schools in Wisconsin amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But several parents and bill advocates at a hearing two weeks ago pushed back, saying parents are being sidelined with no control over student learning.

A third bill up for a vote in the Assembly and Senate Tuesday, AB 413 and SB 409, would prohibit any instruction at University of Wisconsin System schools and technical colleges that "promotes race or sex stereotyping." The bill, aimed at prohibiting instruction about systemic racism, known broadly as "critical race theory," and systemic sexism instruction, would also prohibit training materials covering the same topics for UW System and technical college employees.

Evers, a lifelong educator, has already vetoed a substantively similar bill that applied to public schools, saying, “Our kids deserve to learn in an atmosphere conducive to learning without being subjected to state legislative encroachment that is neither needed nor warranted."

Another bill, AB 966, would dissolve the Milwaukee Public School System, which Republican lawmakers have long said is failing, replacing it with four to eight school districts.

The divisive measure, which earned some Republican opposition at an executive hearing last week, comes as one bill proponent, the conservative IRG Action Fund, says the district "is simply 'too big to succeed' and too broken to be healed through half-measures."

Bill critics, in turn, said multiplying the number of Milwaukee school districts would increase "bureaucratic bloat" and complicate logistics for disabled students, who would potentially be required to travel farther to school.

A fifth bill, AB 970, would vastly expand private school vouchers by eliminating the income limits in the statewide, Milwaukee County and Racine County private school voucher programs as well as create a temporary education expense reimbursement program for public school students.

Bill supporters argue the measure would empower parents and allow them to take their students out of underperforming schools, while opponents say private school tuition is an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds and that the bill and similar measures inappropriately politicize schools.

The context

The statewide Republican plan follows nationwide conservative efforts to revamp public schools and redefine what is and isn't appropriate for students to learn in taxpayer-funded schools.

Education was the campaign centerpiece for Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who won on a platform urging the banning of "critical race theory" curricula in K-12 schools despite educators insisting that the college-level theory examining how policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism in the United States was not taught below the college level.

Opponents of critical race theory contend the theory itself is racist and seeks to address an issue that doesn't exist.

In his first few days as governor, Youngkin signed an executive order banning critical race theory from being taught in schools, which is similar to the measure Evers vetoed. The Virginia governor also signed an order stating parents must be allowed to decide whether their child wears a mask in school, similar to Vos' bill that Evers is likely to veto.

While most if not all of the Wisconsin's Republican measures will likely fail this session because of Evers' veto pen, the bills would be pre-written for swift passage next session should a Republican gubernatorial candidate replace Evers.

In a statement, Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback said, "Gov. Evers knows parent involvement is critical to ensure every kid’s success, and he trusts schools and parents to work together to do what’s best for our kids without Republicans in the Legislature inserting themselves to use our kids as political pawns.

"Gov. Evers will continue to do what’s best for our kids and supporting Republicans’ agenda to radicalize our classrooms isn’t it."

