Election Day is almost here. Here's what you need to know before you vote.

Wisconsin’s 2022 midterm election is finally here.

While nearly 813,000 absentee ballots have been requested in the state, of which nearly 720,000 had been returned as of Monday, many more voters will cast ballots Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into Tuesday’s midterm election.

How do I vote?

First, you need to be registered. You can check the status of your voter registration and register to vote at myvote.wi.gov/RegisterToVote.

Wisconsin allows Election Day registration. To register, you need to bring photo identification, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license or passport. Voters also need to provide proof of residence, such as a utility bill with your current address. New voters or those who have changed their name or address since they last voted can fill out a new registration form at their polling place. A proof of residence is required to register.

Those without a photo ID can still vote by casting a provisional ballot. Such voters will need to provide a photo ID to their municipal clerk by 4 p.m. the Friday after the election in order to have their ballot counted.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling location on MyVote Wisconsin. Just enter your address at: myvote.wi.gov/FindMyPollingPlace.

What time are polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. If you’re in line by 8 p.m. Tuesday, you’ll still be able to vote.

What do I need to vote?

An acceptable photo ID such as a Wisconsin Department of Transportation-issued driver license or identification card, a U.S. military ID card, a U.S. passport, an identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in the state, or a photo identification card issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that includes the date of issuance, signature of student and expiration date no later than two years after the date of issuance. Those with an expired university or college ID must also provide a separate document proving current enrollment.

Find more information at bringit.wi.gov.

What if I already voted?

You can track the status of your absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov/TrackMyBallot.

Can I vote in person if I mailed my absentee ballot too late?

No. You cannot vote at the polls on Election Day if you have already mailed or returned your absentee ballot. To count, your ballot must be received by your local clerk by the close of polls Tuesday.

What are the rules around polling places?

Electioneering is not allowed within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place. That includes political signs, clothing, stickers or buttons — all of which are prohibited at the polling place.

Officials ask anyone who witnesses something suspicious at a polling location to speak to the chief election inspector. If anyone is prohibiting you from entering a polling location, call local law enforcement.

When can we expect election results?

By law, local clerks in Wisconsin cannot begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. That means election officials in about three dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, will not begin counting absentee ballots until polls close. So expect the vote totals to change throughout the night and even into the next day.

Election night declarations are based on predictions and incomplete results, with winners not official until the results are certified.