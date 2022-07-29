 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Election deniers reportedly break law in effort to expose flaw in Wisconsin's voting system

  • Updated
  • 0

In an attempt to prove some kind of major failing in the state’s system for requesting an absentee ballot online, two people who falsely claim there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election have admitted to breaking state election law by requesting absentee ballots for the state Assembly leader, the mayor of Racine and others.

Doing so is a crime, but neither person has pointed to evidence that the practice was widespread in the 2020 election. Actually casting someone else’s ballot would also be flagged by election officials using the state’s voter database if that person had already voted or votes later.

Harry Wait, president of a group calling itself H.O.T. (for honest, open and transparent) Government, said he ordered 10 ballots online for people including Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason and asked that they be delivered to his home.

People are also reading…

“I could have ordered hundreds of them, a thousand of them,” he said. “There’s no limit.”

Adrianne Melby, of Burlington, told The (Racine) Journal Times that at her request, a friend successfully had Melby’s ballot sent to the friend’s address.

Christopher Schmaling, the sheriff in Racine County, where the violations reportedly occurred, and the state Department of Justice did not respond to requests for comment on whether the people involved would be charged.

In a statement, Schmaling said the fraudsters contacted his office saying they believe the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website, which facilitates absentee ballot requests, is vulnerable to abuse. Neither has been charged, and Schmaling gave no indication they were under investigation. The sheriff, a Republican who has accused state officials of violating election laws, instead used the cases to attack the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The Elections Commission, which administers MyVote Wisconsin, said in a statement Thursday that “people who intentionally misuse the MyVote application can be subject to severe criminal and civil penalties. It is illegal to provide false information or use another person’s information to unlawfully request the ballot of someone else.”

Complaint filed against Michael Gableman cites comments on decertifying 2020 election

“Claiming that by committing a crime by submitting false information to obtain an absentee ballot somehow reveals a vulnerability of our system is inaccurate and irresponsible,” said WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe. “Intentionally using someone else’s identity to subvert the system does not demonstrate a flaw with MyVote, but rather a flaw with that person’s conduct.”

MyVote allows people to request an absentee ballot online as long as they have the voter’s name, birth date and qualifying photo ID; the ID is not required if the voter has previously uploaded it to the site or been deemed “indefinitely confined.”

Alex Lasry exits U.S. Senate race after spending over $12 million, endorses Mandela Barnes

In a statement, Vos described Wait’s actions as “sad,” adding that, “If election integrity means anything, it means we all have to follow the law — Republicans and Democrats alike.”

Mason also balked at Wait’s attempt to appropriate his ballot and said he has asked prosecutors to investigate the matter.

“Mr. Wait has been unable to prove any consequential voter fraud,” Mason said in a statement. “In his desperation to support Donald Trump’s big lie, Mr. Wait has himself become the very thing he claims to despise: a felon attempting to steal votes.”

An Associated Press review in 2021 of all cases of potential voter fraud in the six battleground states where former President Donald Trump disputed his loss found just 31 cases in Wisconsin, representing about 0.15% of President Joe Biden’s margin of victory in the state.

To date, 24 people have been charged with election fraud-related crimes stemming from the 2020 election in Wisconsin, the AP reported.

The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)

The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.

While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.

Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up
State and Regional
alert

Michael Gableman's numbers on Wisconsin nursing home votes don't add up

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data. 

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

  • PhilBrinkman
  • 0

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated
Govt-and-politics
alert featured

In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

  • CHRIS RICKERT and RILEY VETTERKIND Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for. 

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Madison acted reasonably in not allowing access to ballots, Legislature's attorneys say

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says
Govt-and-politics

Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

  • ADAM ROGAN
  • 0

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

LRB: Laws did not preclude Madison from giving Audit Bureau direct access to ballots

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Despite objections from conservatives, clerks in Trump country embraced ballot drop boxes, too

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections
Govt-and-politics
alert top story topical

Wisconsin felon voter fraud on par with previous elections

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again
Govt-and-politics
topical alert top story

Michael Gableman's numbers on nursing home voting proven wrong again

  • CHRIS RICKERT
  • 0

The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Explainer: What's behind efforts to decertify 2020 election?

Explainer: What's behind efforts to decertify 2020 election?

Legal experts, including Republican attorneys, say there is no legal means to decertify the past election and no evidence to support such action. Yet decertification continues to be a rallying cry among many Republicans in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest volcano on Mars makes Mount Everest look like a hill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News