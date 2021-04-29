 Skip to main content
Elections Commission approves biennial maintenance of voter rolls
Polling place

Signs notify voters of the polling place at the Orpheum Theatre on Election Day in Madison.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday approved its biennial program, required by law, to begin purging from the voter rolls people who have been registered to vote for four years but haven't voted during that time. 

The three Democrat and three Republican members of the commission unanimously approved the voter list maintenance program with little discussion.

The plan, which the commission is required by state law to administer every two years after each general election, is for the commission to send 187,754 voters a notice in the mail alerting them that their voter registration will be deactivated unless they request continuation of their registration within 30 days. 

The majority of the voters set to receive the mailing are active registered voters. A small subset, 37,672 voters, are considered to have potentially moved addresses. 

In recent years the commission has sent four-year maintenance postcard to as many as 381,495 voters in 2017, to as little as 97,981 voters in 2015.

Voters who receive the mailer will be prompted to sign a statement on the card and mail it or return it in person to their municipal clerk if they choose to continue their registration. In recent years, the response rate to the mailer has ranged from just under 5% to over 14%. 

The commission expects to complete the program by the end of July. The cost of the program is estimated to be around $71,000. 

Also on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, re-appointed Republican election commissioner Bob Spindell to another term on the commission. 

