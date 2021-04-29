Elections Commission approves biennial maintenance of voter rolls

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday approved its biennial program, required by law, to begin purging from the voter rolls people who have been registered to vote for four years but haven't voted during that time.

The three Democrat and three Republican members of the commission unanimously approved the voter list maintenance program with little discussion.

The plan, which the commission is required by state law to administer every two years after each general election, is for the commission to send 187,754 voters a notice in the mail alerting them that their voter registration will be deactivated unless they request continuation of their registration within 30 days.

The majority of the voters set to receive the mailing are active registered voters. A small subset, 37,672 voters, are considered to have potentially moved addresses.