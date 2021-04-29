Elections Commission approves biennial maintenance of voter rolls

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday approved its biennial program, required by law, to begin purging from the voter rolls people who have been registered to vote for four years but haven't voted during that time.
The three Democrat and three Republican members of the commission unanimously approved the voter list maintenance program with little discussion.
The plan, which the commission is required by state law to administer every two years after each general election, is for the commission to send 187,754 voters a notice in the mail alerting them that their voter registration will be deactivated unless they request continuation of their registration within 30 days.
The majority of the voters set to receive the mailing are active registered voters. A small subset, 37,672 voters, are considered to have potentially moved addresses.
In recent years the commission has sent four-year maintenance postcard to as many as 381,495 voters in 2017, to as little as 97,981 voters in 2015.
Voters who receive the mailer will be prompted to sign a statement on the card and mail it or return it in person to their municipal clerk if they choose to continue their registration. In recent years, the response rate to the mailer has ranged from just under 5% to over 14%.
The commission expects to complete the program by the end of July. The cost of the program is estimated to be around $71,000.
Also on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, re-appointed Republican election commissioner Bob Spindell to another term on the commission.
Madison Forward: Region's business community pushes ahead
The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The common thread in all these success stories is resilience. Here are some of their stories.
The pandemic brought unexpected challenges but Madison area businesses found ways to survive amid the losses.
While the food and hospitality industries slowed during the pandemic, Madison’s many biotech and health companies went into overdrive in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
"Not only are we there to care for and educate kids, but without us, there is no economy. Without us, people cannot work."
"Overnight we became a digital production company," says Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis.
To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence
COVID-19 forced new chapters in the business plans of most retailers once sales began to plummet.
Plenty of local restaurants closed in the past year due to the pandemic, and those that have survived, point to a combination of loyal customers, trusted employees, government assistance and online fundraising.
"It was really a steep learning curve because there was no playbook," said Tim Metcalfe, president of the family-owned Metcalfe’s Market.
"Even though we didn't have a lot of guests, we had to adapt and be nimble to a changing environment," said Phillip Mattsson-Boze, general manager of HotelRed and president of the Greater Madison Hotel & Lodging Association.
The shopping center has evolved from an indoor experience to a more open-air, urban shopping destination.
"I just knew I had to make it," Tammy Schreiter said. "I don't give up easily. And maybe that can be a bad trait but in this case it was good."
City street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said 57 carts are currently licensed to vend citywide, down from 67 last year. She said she's also working with potential cart operators who are interested in opening this season.
"I'm not going to attribute it to some high level of business acumen," owner Mike Batka said. "There is something to be said about being in the right place at the right time."
With major events canceled, travelers hit the lakes, rivers, trails and campgrounds to keep busy and socially distanced.
Financial planning, donations and a $1.4 million Musicians' Relief Fund helped cushion the blow during a canceled season.
Sales jumped last year at the family-owned hardware stores, but snug Ace Hardware Center on the Isthmus closed to in-person shopping for more than a year.
Many Madison artists "persevered" by changing course.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking for most of 2020," executive director Jeff Burkhart said. "It definitely was a period of time where so much uncertainty existed."
Madison-based food delivery company EatStreet more than doubled its revenue last year, doubled its driver base in Madison and added about 200 area restaurants to its app. But CEO Matt Howard said driving business to the restaurants themselves was the most important part of his company.
