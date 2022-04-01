Elections commission implements more recommendations following election audit

The state's bipartisan elections commission announced Friday it has implemented many of the election administration recommendations made in last year's nonpartisan audit of the state's 2020 vote.

The latest updates come months after the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau released a report in October which detailed ways in which elections could be improved but provided no evidence of widespread fraud.

Despite that, many state Republicans have continued to scrutinize Wisconsin's presidential election — fueled in part by the ongoing review being conducted by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who has made unfounded claims of fraud, as well as similar comments by former President Donald Trump.

Recounts and court decisions affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes.

“The six-member, bipartisan Commission has come together to consider and to implement recommendations that will further improve the electoral process in our state," the agency's nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe said in a statement.

New practices implemented by the Wisconsin Elections Commission include:

Additional nightly checks on potential duplicate driver's license and state ID card numbers in Wisconsin's voter registration database;

Increased clerk training and contacted voting machine vendors to alert them of the importance of training to resolve paper jams;

Contacted municipal officials in communities where the clerk failed to take and report required training for the 2020-21 period.

The commission also found that, through a data sharing agreement with the state Department of Transportation, that it is fully compliant with the statutory requirement to obtain signatures of registered voters. Another change includes publishing a calendar of when the agency obtains voter information from the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC.

The commission has also begun the rule promulgation process for nearly all the administrative rule changes proposed by the Audit Bureau, including directing staff to create scope statements for rules on what missing witness information can be corrected by a clerk. The scope statement was approved by Gov. Tony Evers and is in the drafting process, according to the statement.

Guidance the commission first issued in 2016 allowing clerks to correct witness address mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes has become one of the biggest Republican targets. Last month, the commission deadlocked on whether clerks should be allowed to continue to fill in missing information, leaving clerks without formal guidance on the matter.

The Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature.

The commission has also directed staff to create a scope statement for rules pertaining to polling place emergency planning and the certification and training of municipal clerks. The proposal was also approved by Evers and formal drafting of a rule can soon begin.

Another item before the commission that has become bogged down in court battles is over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

State statutes do not address the use of the free-standing, mailbox-like boxes, prompting allegations by Republicans that their use is illegal. Proponents of the boxes say local election officials should be able to offer them.

At this point, absentee ballot drop boxes are not permitted for Tuesday's election, nor can a person deliver someone else' absentee ballot, with limited exceptions. The state Supreme Court is expected to eventually determine whether to ban absentee ballot drop boxes and the gathering and submitting of others’ absentee ballots by a third party.

"WEC is also willing to work with the Legislature on further legislation that would regulate the use of drop boxes in Wisconsin elections," commission members wrote in a Thursday letter to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee. "Given the pending litigation on this specific recommendation, the Commission may wish to wait until these cases are resolved by the courts."

