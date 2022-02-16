Elections commission removes guidance on drop boxes, who can return absentee ballots

The state elections commission voted Wednesday to remove previous guidance to local clerks allowing ballot drop boxes and individuals other than the voter to turn in absentee ballots.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission's unanimous vote complies with a Friday ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court that the free-standing, mailbox-like drop boxes would no longer be allowed outside of local clerk's office after Tuesday's spring primary. The state's high court is expected to make a final ruling on the legality of the boxes in the near future.

A focal point of the case stems from guidance issued by the commission in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining whether to make use of drop boxes. With Wednesday's vote, that guidance and any references to it will be scrubbed from the agency's website and a letter clarifying the changes will be sent to local election officials.

“It’s up to the clerks to figure out what that’s going to mean, because there’s no longer going to be any guidance," said Ann Jacobs, the commission's Democratic chair.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled that the boxes were not allowed under state law, a ruling that was later temporarily stayed by the District 4 Court of Appeals. The court of appeals ruled to allow drop boxes through the Feb. 15 primary to avoid confusion among voters who had already requested ballots.

The state Supreme Court issued a 4-3 decision last week denying a request from the commission and various groups seeking to extend the stay through to the April 5 spring election.

The ongoing battle over the use of drop boxes has persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to baseless claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

Hundreds of municipal clerks made use of the boxes that year when there still wasn’t a vaccine for COVID-19 and public health officials were warning against large gatherings, like at polling places. At the same time, the large number of absentee ballots requested that year, combined with cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service, led many to worry their ballots wouldn’t make it back in time if they were mailed.

The elections commission voted in early December to begin the lengthy administrative rule-making process for drop boxes. Once submitted as rules, the Legislature’s rules committee can vote to eliminate the policies. In addition, the commission last month failed to reach a consensus on Republicans’ demand for emergency rules on ballot drop boxes due in part to the pending case.

The results of the 2020 election have been confirmed by county canvassing boards, recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, post-election audits by local and state election authorities and a voting equipment audit by the elections commission. A review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found ways in which elections could be improved but no evidence of widespread fraud. Multiple court rulings have also found no evidence of irregularities.

This story will be updated.

