Elections commission takes no action on drop box guidance, matter likely decided in court

The state's elections commission failed to take action Friday on Republicans' demand for emergency rules on ballot drop boxes — leaving current guidance in place and almost certainly sending the matter before the courts.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission met Friday to discuss the Legislature's GOP-led joint rules committee vote earlier this month seeking to force the agency to quickly create rules for missing information on absentee envelopes, along with rules for ballot drop boxes. The commission's three Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees did not reach a consensus on the matter, resulting in no official action. In addition to the Legislature's demand for emergency rules, the commission voted unanimously last month to begin the lengthy administrative rules process over the same matter.

Ultimately, the Wisconsin Supreme Court may have the final say on the legality of drop boxes in the state, though the court has not yet said if it will take up the case.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty earlier this week filed a motion asking the state's high court to take up the matter after the District 4 Court of Appeals stayed ruling earlier this month by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, which barred the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state.

A focal point of the case stems in part from guidance issued by the commission in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining if to make use of drop boxes. The boxes were widely used that year as an alternative for voters worried that the rising number of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery could result in their ballots not making it back before Election Day.

The ongoing battle over the use of the freestanding, mailbox-like drop boxes has continued to ramp up in the state since the 2020 election, due in part to ongoing and unfounded claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump, who lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes that year.

State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, prompting allegations by Republicans that their use is illegal, while proponents of the boxes say the lack of specific reference in statutes does not explicitly ban drop boxes and local election officials should have discretion over using them.

"I think the best way to handle this thing until this stuff is resolved, and it should be resolved pretty quickly, is to withdraw our guidance," said Republican commissioner Robert Spindell. "We had no right to put it in there in the first place."

A Republican motion to withdraw the commission's previous guidance allowing for the use of drop boxes failed 3-3 along party lines, with Democratic commissioners raising that, if the matter is upheld in the courts, the agency might not be able to secure the four votes needed to reinstate the guidance.

"I don’t think it’s going to be easy to put Humpty Dumpty back together on that one," commission chair Ann Jacobs said.

A Democratic motion to begin the emergency rulemaking process in line with the commission's 2020 guidance also failed to pass on a split vote.

The bipartisan commission voted in early December to begin the lengthy administrative rule-making process for drop boxes, which was one of several election-related recommendations made in last October’s report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

Once drafted as rules, the Legislature's rules committee can vote to eliminate the policies.

The commission also voted Friday to withdraw guidance issued in 2016 allowing election officials to correct errors on absentee ballot envelopes. The commission voted unanimously to begin drafting an emergency rule, as demanded by the rules committee, but will decide on Monday if the new rule will follow previous guidance.

Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Legislature's rules committee, issued a statement Friday criticizing the commission for failing to adhere to the committee's demands. Nass, R-Whitewater, urged the Legislature to pursue litigation against the commission if emergency rules are not in place by Feb. 9, the deadline provided by the committee.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature last year passed legislation limiting where the boxes could be located, as well as clarifying who was allowed to return an individual’s ballot, but the proposal was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who criticized the legislation as an attempt to suppress voting.

At least 34 states used or planned to use ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election and about 16% of voters nationwide in the 2016 general election made use of the boxes, according to the Elections Commission. Only four states prohibited the use of the boxes when the commission issued its guidance for their use in Wisconsin in 2020.

Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said at least 528 drop boxes were set up in 430 communities throughout the state in the November 2020 election. In Madison, 13 of the city's 14 drop boxes are located at city fire stations, with one additional box near Elver Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0