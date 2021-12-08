Elections commission tosses out complaints against private election grants to Wisconsin cities

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday threw out challenges issued against private grant funding provided to the state's largest cities, including Madison, to help administer last year's election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complaints were filed earlier this year by Erick Kaardal, a Republican attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society and former secretary and treasurer for the Republican Party of Minnesota, and alleged that officials in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine broke state election laws when they accepted funding from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Lawyers with Madison's DeWitt law firm, who were retained as special counsel to the commission, dismissed the complaints filed against Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Kenosha, citing that the complaint "does not raise probable cause to believe that a violation of law or abuse of discretion has occurred," according to documents provided Thursday. A decision for a similar complaint filed against Racine was not available Thursday.

"The Commission will not conduct its own investigation of the circumstances and factual allegations asserted in the Complaint and will not issue an order with the declarations Complainants have requested," the documents state.

The initial complaints alleged the cities violated state and federal election laws by accepting private CTCL funds last year. The complainants have 30 days to appeal the commission's decision to circuit court.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by former President Donald Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

However, Republicans contend CTCL showered money on Wisconsin's largest and most liberal areas in an effort to boost turnout for President Joe Biden in a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016 and that Biden ended up winning by less than a percentage point last year.

CTCL has provided some $350 million in grants on a nonpartisan basis to 2,500 election agencies in 49 states.

While Wisconsin's largest cities received two to four times more money, per capita, than smaller municipalities, a Wisconsin State Journal review in October found Republican and Democratic areas alike used the money to pay election workers and to purchase voting equipment, personal protective equipment, ballot drop boxes and other items designed to make voting easier and safer during a pandemic.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired earlier this year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to investigate the 2020 election, has also focused his efforts on CTCL funding.

Gableman earlier this month theorized that the money CTCL sent to Wisconsin's five largest, Democratic-leaning cities morphed from being used to keep voters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic to turning out voters — specifically, ones who would vote for Joe Biden.

Gableman issued subpoenas earlier this year seeking in-person meetings with the mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities and with Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe. Gableman later backed off that request, but Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is representing Wolfe and the Elections Commission, sought a restraining order barring Gableman from conducting interviews outside of a public legislative meeting. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for later this month.

Gableman last week asked a Waukesha County judge to compel Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to meet with him or else face jail time.

Kaardal, who tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, is a part of the Minneapolis law firm Mohrman, Kaardal and Erickson, which shares office space in Brookfield with Thomas More Society and Gableman’s team, according to lease documents posted online by liberal watchdog group American Oversight.

Kaardal has lost two lawsuits, one filed in state court and another in federal court, on behalf of the conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance alleging the grants amounted to bribery to increase voter turnout in Democratic strongholds.

Kaardal continued to air his allegations during an informational hearing Wednesday before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, which is chaired by Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls. Brandtjen has called for a "full cyber forensic audit" in the state similar to the partisan election review conducted in Arizona.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes last November. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

