Elections Commission votes to alert more than 100,000 voters their registration may be deactivated

"The commission nowhere has the authority to remove a batch of voters simply because they had the misfortune of having a data match," said commission chairperson Ann Jacobs, a Democrat.

Far from over

The commission's action on Thursday also indicated the legal battle over the maintenance of Wisconsin's voter rolls may be far from over, with the 3-3 partisan commission failing to reach a consensus on what the Supreme Court's decision actually means in practice, specifically on the question of whether the WEC has the power, if it chooses, to deactivate voters suspected of moving.

Republicans on the commission said the court's decision appears to allow the WEC to remove those suspected of moving, while Democrats, reversing themselves from previous years' positions, said that it doesn't.

Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen said he regrets his previous vote to allow for the deactivation of voters, while some Republican commissioners said the courts have left the voter rolls issue more clouded than before lawsuits were ever filed.