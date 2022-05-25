Elections panel delays chair vote after GOP member resigns

The Wisconsin Elections Commission postponed choosing its new chair Tuesday after a Republican commissioner who could have challenged for the post abruptly resigned, saying the state GOP doesn't want him to lead the commission because he believes Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden fair and square.

Dean Knudson told the commission in a farewell speech that Republican leaders have branded him a “RINO,” or Republican in name only, a derogatory term Republicans attach to members of the party they don't feel are loyal enough.

Knudson said he believes the GOP has “falsely peddled” conspiracy theories that Biden somehow stole Wisconsin from Trump, even though multiple recounts and court rulings have found no widespread fraud and that Biden beat Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state.

“The painful truth is President Trump lost the election in 2020 ... and it was not due to election fraud,” Knudson said. “It’s been made clear to me from the highest levels of the Republican Party of Wisconsin there was a deep desire that I not be chair and that’s fine.”

Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, hadn't responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The commission is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans. The chair rotates between the parties every two years. This year is the Republican turn at the helm.

Under state law, only Knudson and Republican commissioner Bob Spindell are eligible for the post. Spindell has been publicly campaigning for the post.

Spindell was one of 10 Republicans who cast Electoral College votes for Trump in Wisconsin, even though Trump lost. He and the other fake GOP electors were sued last week.

The next chair will hold the position heading into the November election and in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election in battleground Wisconsin. The chair by state law approves the vote canvass following elections and certifies results. The chair also sets the agenda for the commission and can exert influence over how questions are framed, an important power on the board that is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

Knudson suggested the commission hold off on a vote until Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, appoints his successor. Despite Spindell's urgings to take the vote, the commission voted 5-1 to postpone the contest until its June 10 meeting. Spindell was the only commissioner who voted against the move.

In the crosshairs

Earlier in the day, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels changed his stance on the Elections Commission, joining his fellow Republicans in the race in calling for the complete dismantling of the 6-year-old agency that administers elections in the state.

Michels' new position means the Wisconsin Elections Commission would be abolished under plans proposed by all four top Republicans running to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. The six-member bipartisan commission was created by Republicans in 2016, but has since come under fire from members of the GOP for how the 2020 election was administered due to unfounded claims of widespread fraud and mounting pressure from Trump.

Michels, co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., said his about-face comes after discussions he had with delegates and Spindell at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's annual convention in Middleton over the weekend. Spindell said late last year he's "probably responsible" for many of the commission's split votes in recent meetings, a trend that has made it near impossible for the agency to pass or rescind guidance to local election clerks and fuel for the commission's critics.

"While this evolution may be uncommon in politics, I'm not a politician," Michels said in a statement. "I've come to the conclusion the WEC is not salvageable. To have non-elected officials overseeing the administration of elections has proven to be fundamentally flawed."

Fellow GOP gubernatorial candidates former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, business owner and former Marine Kevin Nicholson, and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, have called for a complete dismantling of the Elections Commission. Both Ramthun and Nicholson have said they want to see the Elections Commission eliminated and oversight of elections moved to the Secretary of State's Office. Kleefisch's proposal would move election administration under the secretary of state or the state Legislature and create a new office within the state Department of Justice to to handle election fraud.

Divergent view

Michels said he's opposed to placing election oversight under the same agencies as his GOP rivals, noting that doing so could give more power to Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, both Democratic incumbents who are seeking reelection this fall.

Michels indicated he wants to see elections overseen by elected officials, but did not say who would take on that role if the commission is dissolved. His campaign had not responded to an email seeking additional details.

Kleefisch tweeted Wednesday her support for Spindell as the commission's next chair as a means to ensure that "our laws are followed this election cycle."

Michels' new stance comes just weeks after he unveiled a plan earlier this month to overhaul the Wisconsin Elections Commission by repealing all previous election guidance issued by the agency to clerks across the state and terminate the six members of the bipartisan commission — three Republicans and three Democrats — and replace them with new appointments.

Some components of Michels' initial plan remain intact, including his call to fire any agency staff that participated in the creation of formal guidance that failed to comply with state law and banning private election grants and unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes.

Vos holds firm

Earlier this year, former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the one-party review of the 2020 election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers, listed the "elimination and dismantling" of the Elections Commission as one of his top recommendations to the Legislature.

Vos, who has repeatedly extended Gableman's contract with the state despite no evidence of widespread fraud in the now 18-month-old election, has been adamantly opposed to eliminating the commission. Vos has also rejected Gableman's recommendation that the Legislature consider decertifying the results of the 2020 election, something experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a constitutional impossibility.

Calls to dismantle the Elections Commission come just six years after the agency was formed in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker and Republican lawmakers to replace the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board, which itself was created in 2008 in the wake of the 2001 legislative caucus scandal that saw lawmakers from both parties convicted of using taxpayer resources to campaign.

The GAB came under fire from Republicans for its role in an investigation into coordination between Walker's 2012 recall campaign and supposedly independent political groups.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Evers in the Nov. 8 election.

Evers, who has vetoed multiple bills passed by the GOP-led Legislature aimed at putting restrictions on elections, has said he opposes any effort to make voting harder in Wisconsin.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

