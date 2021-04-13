Elizabeth Warren will 'Persist' and make Wisconsin Book Festival appearance

Publisher Henry Holt and Co. calls “Persist” “a deeply personal book and a powerful call to action.”

In 2017, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., cut short Warren’s speech on the Senate floor against Jeff Sessions’ nomination for attorney general.

Arguing that Warren had broken a rule which forbids demeaning another senator as she began to read a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King, McConnell said, “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Warren supporters said McConnell’s words aimed to silence a woman who was speaking her mind.

“I wrote ‘Persist’ because I remain as committed as ever to fighting for an America that works for everyone,” Warren, D-Mass., said in a press release.