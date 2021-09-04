Enhanced unemployment benefits ending, but workforce challenges expected to persist

Stoughton Trailers employed roughly 1,500 people before the pandemic hit causing the semi-trailer manufacturer to cut hundreds of jobs, president and CEO Bob Wahlin said. Currently, the company employs a little over 1,300 people, but Wahlin said he could easily take on as many as 500 additional people to rebuild from pandemic-related staffing losses and to meet growing demand in the manufacturing sector.

Wahlin said the end of the $300 boost in weekly unemployment payments could help, but he has no illusions it will fully address the need for more employees.

"I do believe it has created competition with employers, but I also believe it's not going to solve all the workforce problems when Sept. 6 rolls around," Wahlin said. "We don’t think for a second that our employment needs are going to be fulfilled just by the enhanced unemployment benefits expiring."

Evan Dannells, who opened Madison's Cadre Restaurant in October 2019, just months before the pandemic, also said he highly doubts the end of enhanced benefits will do much to help an industry that continues to struggle.

Dannells said a restaurant worker exodus over the last 16 months, along with waning confidence among some consumers amid the delta variant surge, will have lasting impacts on businesses like his.