Eric Hovde not joining Wisconsin governor's race, considering bid for US Senate in 2024

Madison businessman Eric Hovde will not be joining the GOP race for governor this fall, but instead is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2024 for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Hovde, who lost in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2012, had previously said he was considering a gubernatorial run this year, but said he decided now was not the best time to launch a statewide campaign, due in part to recent health issues with his father-in-law.

"Family is the first thing in my life," Hovde said Friday. "It was a tough decision."

Hovde added his primary interest in federal issues like spending and the economy may be better suited for the U.S. Senate seat, which Baldwin, D-Madison, has held since 2013.

"I'm taking a very serious, hard look at the Senate race," he said.

Republicans running in the Aug. 9 primary already include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport.

"I'm going to definitely be supporting whoever is victorious," Hovde said of the GOP primary.

The winner of the GOP primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall. The general election is Nov. 8.

Other potential additions to the GOP field include former Gov. Tommy Thompson and Tim Michels, who co-owns Michels Corporation. Business owner Robert Meyer, who unsuccessfully challenged former Gov. Scott Walker in the 2018 GOP primary, wrote in a guest column in the Sun Prairie Star earlier this month that he is also running for governor this year as a moderate Republican.

"I look forward to seeing who ends up getting into the race," Hovde said.

The first Marquette Law School Poll of the year, administered in late February, found among Republicans and independents who say they will vote in the GOP primary that 30% support Kleefisch, 8% support Nicholson, 5% support Ramthun, and 54% have no preference.

Half of respondents said they haven't heard of or have no opinion of Kleefisch, compared with 80% for Nicholson and 86% for Ramthun.

This story will be updated.

