MIDDLETON — Gov. Tony Evers pushed his plan to dramatically expand Wisconsin's family leave policy during a visit Thursday to the corporate offices of a company that gives 14 weeks of fully paid parental leave to American employees, saying his $240 million proposal was "obviously a way to improve and find more people that are willing to move to Wisconsin."

But Evers' proposal, included in his budget address Wednesday night, fell largely on deaf ears in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said approving Evers' paid family leave proposal was "very doubtful at this point" because Wisconsin's family leave policy was already competitive.

In response, Evers said Thursday here that hardly any companies in the state have paid family leave policies similar to Fiskars Group's, adding that efforts to increase the number of workers in Wisconsin must "connect with all sorts of things, including health care, and having this type of leave is critically important."

He also said Wisconsin lags behind around many other states that offer more robust paid family leave policies. Thirteen states and Washington, D.C., have enacted paid family leave laws, though not all of them are in effect, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center. None of those states are in the Midwest.

Under Washington's paid family leave program, for example, eligible workers receive 12 weeks of paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child, 12 weeks for a serious health condition of the employee or a family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.

Wisconsin's current family leave law provides two weeks of unpaid leave for an employee's serious health condition and two weeks for a serious health condition of a parent, child or spouse. It also offers six weeks of unpaid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. But employees are limited to taking off eight weeks total.

To become eligible for those benefits, employees must have worked at their company for at least 52 consecutive weeks and worked 1000 hours in the previous year.

LeMahieu said the state's law is above the federal standard. But the federal policy provides 12 weeks of unpaid leave compared with the state's eight week maximum. In most other measures, Wisconsin's program is better than or comparable to the federal program, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

"Having access to paid family leave makes it more likely that people will stay in the labor force after having a child," said Sarah Halpern-Meekin, a UW-Madison associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies.

Studies have also shown that paid family leaves boosts health outcomes for a child and his or her mother after giving birth, Halpern-Meekin said.

Unpaid to paid

Evers' proposal would allow leave to be taken also for if an employee's grandparent, grandchild or sibling with a serious health condition. Additionally, he calls for people affected by "an unforeseen or unexpected closure" of a school or child care facility to be eligible for the program. He also requested reducing the number of hours for an employee to be eligible, from 1,000 to 680.

But the biggest change Evers proposed for the program was to shift the program from unpaid to paid family and medical leave. Workers qualifying for the program could receive 12 weeks of benefits beginning in 2025 under Evers' proposal.

The program, which would be launched using about $243 million in state funds and administered by the state Department of Workforce Development, would become self-sustaining by 2026, as it would be funded through payroll contributions shared between employers and employees — similar to the state’s unemployment insurance program.

State Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said a paid family and medical leave program would have long-term impacts on the state’s economy by allowing more individuals to take temporary paid leave, rather than face the difficult decision to permanently leave the workforce to care for a sick family member or after the birth of a child.

“Once you leave it’s harder to get a job anywhere else and of course for any small business or any organization, they can tell you when they have turnover they have to train new staff and it’s costly and disruptive to your business,” Barca said.

“We know it’s overdue and it’s something that will actually help us over the long term by bolstering our workforce and building our economy in the future from the ground up, as the governor likes to say,” he added.