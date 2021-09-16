Federal court allows redistricting case brought by Democrats to move forward

Republicans in the state Legislature had called for dismissal of the federal case to allow the state Legislature, and potentially state courts, to resolve the redistricting process on their own.

Wisconsin law gives the Legislature and governor the responsibility to pass new political maps. Courts typically step in if lawmakers reach an impasse.

In its ruling, the federal judicial panel said it is inclined to put the case on hold temporarily — but not indefinitely — to allow lawmakers and potentially state courts the first attempt at drawing new maps.

But the panel said it would set a schedule of proceedings that would allow for "timely resolution of the case should the state process languish or fail."

The panel referenced recent state history, where federal courts, not state courts, have intervened in the last three redistricting cycles in which Wisconsin has had divided government.

The next hearing in the case is Tuesday.

