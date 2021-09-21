Federal court indicates it wants Wisconsin's new political maps in place by March

A federal judicial panel on Tuesday indicated it wants Wisconsin's new political maps in place by March 1 of next year, calling for the completion of a potential redistricting trial by the end of January as lawmakers work to draw the new decennial legislative and congressional district boundaries.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson and two other federal judges on a panel signaled they think maps should be in place by March 1 in order for candidates to begin circulating nomination papers by April 15. The new maps would then be used for legislative and congressional candidates in an August 2022 primary election.

The judicial panel called for attorneys for the parties in the case — chiefly the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, who are responsible for passing new political maps — to come up with a schedule to complete trial in the case by the end of January in order to have maps in place by March 1.

The trial, however, likely wouldn't need to occur if the GOP-controlled Legislature and governor pass a set of legislative and congressional maps before then. Peterson, however, noted that possibility is unlikely.

"There’s at least a substantial likelihood that divided government will have trouble as it has in the past drawing its own maps," Peterson said.

At Tuesday's hearing, an attorney for the Republican-controlled Legislature gave little indication of when it would pass a set of maps to send to the governor. Evers has created his own People's Maps Commission which is set to produce a set of alternative maps by mid-October for the Legislature's and court's consideration.

The hearing on Tuesday was for a consolidated redistricting case brought by Democratic voters and activist groups, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, Voces de La Frontera, the League of Women Voters and others.

The consolidated lawsuit, filed in August, asks the federal court to invalidate Wisconsin’s current political maps and draw new ones if the Legislature and governor don’t agree on a plan in time for implementing new decennial maps.

The case was filed a day after the U.S. Census Bureau released the detailed population information that will aid lawmakers in drawing Wisconsin’s next decennial legislative and congressional districts.

Specifically, the lawsuit contends that Wisconsin’s Assembly, Senate and congressional districts are in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s one-person, one-vote principle due to population shifts that have occurred in Wisconsin over the past 10 years. Because of those shifts, districts no longer have the same number of people living in them, a requirement under the law.

The lawsuit came at the earliest possible time because lawmakers weren’t able to draw districts until the release of the census data, which was delayed four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically takes months after the release of the data for the Legislature to pass a set of political maps, which the governor would then need to sign or veto.

Plaintiffs contend that, because the Legislature is controlled by Republicans and the governor is a Democrat, the chances of a set of maps passing are slim.

