Federal COVID aid to Wisconsin state, local governments nears $20 billion

Evers said the grant program has the potential to reach about 84,000 small businesses in the state that have an annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million. Eligible businesses will be able to receive grant awards of $5,000. Details of the new grants will not be finalized until federal guidelines are completed.

GOP responds

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday he was disappointed in Evers’ vetoes and criticized the governor for a lack of specifics on how he plans to spend the more than $3 billion in federal funds. He said Republicans will explore their options moving forward, but said no formal decisions have been made at this point.

“We will keep looking at our options, but we are dealing with a governor who wants to act as a dictator,” Vos said. “There are only so many things that we can do and we are going to keep pushing.”