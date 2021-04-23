Federal COVID aid to Wisconsin state, local governments nears $20 billion

The state of Wisconsin and local governments are poised to receive close to $20 billion in federal COVID-19 funds passed by Congress during the past 13 months — more than twice the funds received by the state during the Great Recession, according to a new report.
The report, released Friday by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, details the immense windfall in federal funds received by the state and local governments after what many expected to be a devastating impact on the economy by the ongoing pandemic.
It comes one day after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers again shut down efforts by legislative Republicans to gain control over federal stimulus funds, over which the governor has sole discretion.
“In a striking turnabout, this unprecedented influx of federal aid has turned what a year ago appeared to be a historic fiscal challenge for state and local governments into a potential opportunity to address needs that emerged from the pandemic or even predated it,” according to the report.
At the same time, the Forum cautioned officials to make appropriate use of the one-time funds to avoid future budget challenges.
All told, Wisconsin is slated to receive at least $19.9 billion in coronavirus-related funds — not including billions allocated directly to individuals, businesses and organizations — through 2024 as part of five different federal COVID-19 packages dating back to early last year.
That level of funding surpasses the state’s annual revenue in general fund tax collections and is more than double the $9.1 billion that the state received from the federal government during the Great Recession, according to the Legislative Audit Bureau.
The report notes Wisconsin used a good portion of federal funds received during the Great Recession on school aid and Medicaid, which created a challenging 2011-13 budget session and ultimately forced the state to cut aid to schools and local governments after those funds ran out.
Evers vetoes oversight
The debate over how the state uses federal stimulus funds has proven divisive in Wisconsin. On Thursday, Evers vetoed a package of nearly a dozen GOP-authored bills aimed at directing the Democratic governor on how to spend the $3.2 billion in federal funds received by the state in the most recent stimulus.
The GOP plan would have, among other things, provided $500 million to pay state debt, $200 million in assistance for small businesses, $500 million for broadband expansion and $1 billion in property tax relief. The package of 11 bills passed the state Assembly and Senate earlier this month along party lines.
Evers has said he will direct $2.5 billion in federal funds toward economic relief for families, workers and small-business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic. He also plans to spend $500 million on pandemic response efforts, and $200 million for infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access.
In addition to vetoing the GOP effort Thursday, Evers announced $420 million in grants — as part of the $600 million in business aid he announced earlier this year — to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Legislature’s proposal to spend just a small portion of our American Rescue Plan funds on small businesses simply won’t cut it for me,” Evers said in a statement. “Our Main Streets have been hit hard during this pandemic and we need to do everything we can to make sure they can bounce back.”
Evers said the grant program has the potential to reach about 84,000 small businesses in the state that have an annual gross revenue between $10,000 and $7 million. Eligible businesses will be able to receive grant awards of $5,000. Details of the new grants will not be finalized until federal guidelines are completed.
GOP responds
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday he was disappointed in Evers’ vetoes and criticized the governor for a lack of specifics on how he plans to spend the more than $3 billion in federal funds. He said Republicans will explore their options moving forward, but said no formal decisions have been made at this point.
“We will keep looking at our options, but we are dealing with a governor who wants to act as a dictator,” Vos said. “There are only so many things that we can do and we are going to keep pushing.”
Democratic lawmakers have said it’s too early to make firm plans for all the funding, as federal guidelines still are being determined. What’s more, some of the spending proposed by Republicans may not be allowed under federal rules, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Evers has now vetoed three Republican efforts to give the Legislature control over federal coronavirus stimulus funds.
“(Evers) has, once again, rejected the opportunity to work with legislators on even a basic spending plan,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a statement. “This is not good government.”
In veto messages for the 11 bills struck down by the governor, Evers said the Republican proposals limit his ability to allocate federal funds and could delay the distribution of those dollars.
“We can’t sit around and wait to get these funds out the door, and we can’t afford to let politics get in the way of getting resources and support to those who need our help,” Evers said.
Billions in aid
In addition to the more than $5.2 billion that the state has received so far in federal funds, the Forum estimates other federal allocations include:
- More than $4 billion in unemployment benefits between March 1, 2020, and April 9 of this year.
- More than $3.7 billion to public and private schools, colleges and universities.
- $2.5 billion in direct aid to local governments.
- About $800 million for child care providers.
- $600 million in state savings through enhanced federal Medicaid reimbursements.
- More than $400 million for local transit systems.
- About $2.7 billion in other allocations.
The governor has already spent $2 billion in CARES Act funding on measures related to public health, health care, education aid and support for child care, the economy and local governments.
In the report, the Forum encourages state and local lawmakers to consider using the one-time funds on measures related to public health and economic relief, addressing student learning loss, capital projects, technology purchases or to pay down debt, if allowed.
“Spending it on new ongoing programs or local tax cuts could create an unsustainable ‘fiscal cliff’ once the federal funds are exhausted, particularly if state and local economies and tax revenues lag,” according to the report.
The Forum also notes that elected leaders may want to consider multiyear plans for the federal funds to accompany upcoming state and local budgets.