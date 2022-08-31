Federal judge orders disabled Wisconsinites are entitled to receive help voting

Wisconsin voters with disabilities are entitled to receive third-party help mailing ballots or delivering them to a clerk, a federal judge ordered Wednesday.

The order comes in response to a lawsuit filed by several voters with disabilities who asked a federal court to ensure their ability to vote after a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision and subsequent comments from the state's chief election officer appeared to severely limit, if not eliminate, their ability to vote.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson of the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Wisconsin also ordered the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell clerks before Sept. 9 that the federal Voting Rights Act allows voters with disabilities to receive assistance as long as the person helping them isn't the voter's employer, an agent of that employer "or officer or agent of the voter's union."

The lawsuit followed the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling that absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk's office or designated alternate site. The majority also held that no one but the voter can return his or her ballot in person. The state high court did not rule on whether voters can have someone else handle their ballot on its way to a mailbox. But Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe told the media one week after the state Supreme Court's ruling that "the voter is the one who is required to mail their ballot."

"Voters shouldn’t have to choose between exercising their federal rights and complying with state law," Peterson wrote in an order Wednesday. "But that is the position that plaintiffs find themselves in, and that is in part because defendants have refused to provide needed clarification."

The plaintiffs, some of whom cannot move without assistance, stated in court filings that many Wisconsinites with disabilities simply cannot vote if they can't receive help from somebody to mail their ballots for them or deliver them in person.

The plaintiffs asked the court to declare that Wisconsinites with disabilities are entitled to receive help returning their ballots. The plaintiffs alleged violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments as well as numerous federal laws, including the Voting Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act.

This story will be updated.