Federal officials seek public help to replace 'derogatory' geographic feature names

Federal officials are asking the public to help them pen new names for 28 geographic features in Wisconsin that have titles they’ve declared derogatory to Native Americans.

Each of the features' names contain the word "squaw," a word U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland declared derogatory in November. She also established a task force to work on removing the word from the names of federal geographic features and lands.

Squaw is an Algonquian word meaning “woman,” but it has also been used in an offensive way to refer to Native Americans.

A spreadsheet listing the 28 features in Wisconsin along with other states' features with the word "squaw" can be found on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

"Our nation's lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression," Haaland said in a statement in November. "Today's actions will accelerate an important process to reconcile derogatory place names and mark a significant step in honoring the ancestors who have stewarded our lands since time immemorial."

The first Native American to hold a cabinet position, Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.

The agency will take naming suggestions from the public through April 25. People can submit their suggestions online at www.regulations.gov or by mailing them to Reconciliation of Derogatory Geographic Names, MS-511, U.S. Geological Survey, 12201 Sunrise Valley Dr., Reston, Virginia 20192.

The geographic spread of Wisconsin's 28 features to be renamed are as follows: one in Ashland County, two in Bayfield County, one in Door County, one in Forest County, three in Jackson County, two in Langlade County, three in Lincoln County (one of those is partially in Price County), two in both Marathon and Wood counties, two in Marinette County, one in Menominee County, two in Oconto County, one in Outagamie County, three in Price County, one in Sawyer County, one in St. Croix County, one in Vilas County and one in Waushara County.

The features to be renamed are mostly lakes, creeks, bays and one island in Little Sturgeon Bay in Door County.

Nationwide there are 664 geographic features or places that use the word "squaw." Some of those, though none in Wisconsin, will not be renamed because they are designated as historical or not under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.

In September 2019, the Dane County Board backed a proposal to rename Lake Monona’s Squaw Bay for something less offensive to the Madison area’s Native American settlers. In a unanimous vote, the board approved a resolution calling for the bay at the lake’s southeastern corner to be named Wicawak (we-chow-ek), the Ho-Chunk word for muskrat.

The lead sponsor of the resolution said the name was suggested by Ho-Chunk elders. The Ho-Chunk tribe used to use the bay for muskrat fur trapping.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

