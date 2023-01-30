'Fighting Bob' La Follette plaque unveiled at Capitol building

The bust of Robert La Follette, "Fighting Bob" — a staple in the Capitol building and memorial to one of the state's most influential lawmakers — now has a plaque detailing the former governor and U.S. Senator's many accomplishments.

Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette, a distant relative of Robert La Follette, unveiled the plaque Monday in the Capitol rotunda. The plaque notes Robert La Follette's years in various offices and describes him as "a founder of the progressive movement and champion of the ‘Wisconsin Idea.’”

La Follette, who last year won his 11th consecutive term in office after a narrow November victory over Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, said Robert La Follette "was much more than what was explained with just a bust of him in the Capitol."

"He contributed greatly to both Wisconsin and United States history," he said.

The State Capitol Executive Residence Board signed off on the plaque last year, with the condition that La Follette raise the $2,742 to cover the cost. La Follette said he raised about $1,380 from a dozen donors and will cover the remaining cost himself.

La Follette has said he is a "first cousin, twice removed," to Robert La Follette.

Robert La Follette was a progressive governor and 1924 presidential candidate who also spent just over 19 years in the U.S. Senate. La Follette was one of five individuals to be memorialized as the "famous five," a collection of the five "most outstanding" former senators, by a U.S. Senate committee led by John F. Kennedy.

The committee described La Follette as a "ceaseless battler for the underprivileged" and a "courageous independent" who never wavered from his progressive reform goals, according to a profile on the U.S. Senate website.

La Follette also served as governor from 1091 to 1906 and spend six years in the U.S. House. He died in office in 1925.

Photos: Inauguration ceremony at the state Capitol